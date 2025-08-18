Boules Championship 2025 at Bognor Regis

Boules is played by 17 million people worldwide as well as here in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, where the finals of a local boules competition were held recently.

Family and friends turned out to support the competing teams, all hoping to win the coveted glass trophy. The annual competition is organised by the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association and the tournament runs from March to August each year.

The winners of the semi-finals were the Rusty Exocets (David Roche, Chris Wood and Lizzie Johnston) and the Amiaboules (Mike Turner, Andrew Lubianski and Sue Gallagher). These two teams then played each other in the final, eagerly watched by an attentive crowd. The deserving 2025 winners were the Amiaboules team, who were warmly congratulated and presented with the trophy.

Boules or pétanque (pronounced pet-onk) is now played in over 160 countries. Surprisingly Thailand is the country renowned for its strong Petanque teams and has now won numerous world championships. Hopefully, these championships are not the feats of endurance that happened in France as the world record for the longest game ever was recorded there at 100 hours! Fortunately, the four rounds of the Bognor Regis finals took under four hours to complete this year.

Winning team: Andrew Lubianski, Mike Turner, Sue Gallagher

Bognor Regis is fortunate to have its own boules piste in Hotham Park, located near the Adventure Golf. Many groups play there regularly, including those from the U3A and from Twinning groups. The piste is open to the public with boules available at the nearby kiosk.

Do watch out for squirrels, though, as they are attracted by the small round wooden ball, called a jack or cochonnet (literally meaning piglet), used as the target in the game, which they regard as a possible nut, if left in its natural wooden colour. They run off with the jack, dropping it when they find it an extra hard nut to crack but leaving definite toothmark indentations!

In a less amusing incident in Paris, France, some years ago, an 84 year-old pensioner was enjoying a quiet Sunday afternoon game of boules, when a two-tonne runaway circus elephant suddenly appeared! The elephant had broken out of a nearby circus, charged into the square and then hit the pensioner with his trunk, seriously injuring him. Fortunately, we know of no elephants in the Bognor Regis area.

Boules is just one of the social activities enjoyed by the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association. For more information visit www.bognortwinning.co.uk or call 07973 177798.