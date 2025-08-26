Boules finals in Hotham Park

The finals of an exciting local boules competition were recently held in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis.

On a warm sunny day, family and friends turned out to support the competing boules teams, all hoping to win the coveted glass trophy. The popular annual competition is organised by the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association and the tournament runs from March to August each year.

Five teams competed in the final rounds. The winners of the two Semi-Finals were the Rusties (David Roche, Chris Wood and Lizzie Johnston) and the Amiaboules (Mike Turner, Andrew Lubianski and Sue Gallagher). These two teams then played each other in the eagerly anticipated final, watched by an attentive crowd. The deserving 2025 winners were the Amiaboules team, of Mike, Andrew and Sue, who were warmly congratulated and presented with the cut glass trophy.

Boules or pétanque (pronounced pet-onk) is now played by 17 million people worldwide in over 160 countries. Surprisingly, the country most renowned for its strong Petanque teams is Thailand, which has won numerous world boules championships.

Hopefully, these championships are not the feats of endurance that seemed to happen in France as the world record for longest boules game ever was 100 hours! Fortunately, the four rounds of the Bognor Regis Finals took just under 4 hours to complete this year.

Bognor Regis is very fortunate to have its own boules piste in Hotham Park, located near the Adventure Golf. Many groups now play there regularly, including those from the U3A and from Twinning groups. The piste is open to the public with boules available at the nearby kiosk.

Boules is just one of the many social activities enjoyed by members of the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association. For more information visit www.bognortwinning.co.uk or call 07973 177798.