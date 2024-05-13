Bowls for beginners at Wadhurst

Wadhurst throw open the doors to everyone this Bank Holiday Monday

Wadhurst Bowls Club are participating in Bowls England's Big Bowls Bash Weekend and invite everyone over the age of 13 to rock-up, get down and have a bash at bowls for the first time.

Often seen as a pastime for older people, Bowls is re-inventing itselfwith a new fast-paced version of the traditional game called Bowls Bash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ideal for beginners the concept has been 'borrowed' from Australia. It's just startingin the UK but you can have a go at Wadhurst Bowls Club on Monday May 27 between 11 and 2pm.