Bowls for beginners at Wadhurst
Wadhurst Bowls Club are participating in Bowls England's Big Bowls Bash Weekend and invite everyone over the age of 13 to rock-up, get down and have a bash at bowls for the first time.
Often seen as a pastime for older people, Bowls is re-inventing itselfwith a new fast-paced version of the traditional game called Bowls Bash.
Ideal for beginners the concept has been 'borrowed' from Australia. It's just startingin the UK but you can have a go at Wadhurst Bowls Club on Monday May 27 between 11 and 2pm.
All ages welcome, itsfun and free! Give Laurence a call on 07714 935915 to register your interest.