Worthing Thunder set up a play-off semi-final at home to Derby Trailblazers by beating Bradford Dragons in the last eight.

The Dragons had proved a tough side the previous week and this match was going to be no different. And Thunder had to fight hard for the victory right up to the final buzzer.

The final score of 83-73 was hard on the Dragons but Thunder played brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder hit the first basket but a run of ten points saw Dragons take control. Thunder then got the game up to boiling point, urged on by the loud crowd, to go on a ten-point run to get their noses in front.

Worthing Thunder on their way to beating Bradford Dargons in the play-off quarter-finals | Picture: Gary Robinson

End to end basketball for the remaining minutes of the period saw Thunder take a five-point lead into the first break at 24-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second quarter was more evel but a mini run towards the end of the first half saw Thunder take a double digit lead into the break. The home side’s pressure was working as the score of 42-31 emphasised.

Strong defence limited Dragons to just 12 points in the quarter but the Thunder attack had only plundered 18, leaving a low-scoring game still in the balance.

The third stanza proved a good one for the visitors as a strong first five minutes saw them level the score at 46-46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thunder wereunder big pressure but the final break arrived with Thunder leading by three after a lot of tough defence – but the score of 59-56 meant the game was up for grabs.

With five minutes to play Thunder were four points to the good and a strong last few minutes saw Thunder come out 83-73 winners.

Thunder and their fans were ecstatic - everyone is now looking forward to the semi-final this Saturday when Derby Trailblazers visit the Thunderdome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Thunders players gave 100% but the game changers were Andre Arrisol and Orlan Jackman in the final quarter. Ronald Blain upped his game and a timely trey from David Moya helped Thunder prevail.

Coach Zaire Taylor presented two awards. David Moya was named Coach's Player of the Year and Andre Arrisol the fans’ Ryan Lownds Trophy.