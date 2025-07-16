Bridgeview Judo aces in fine form

Bridgeview Judo's senior players have been busy lately, attending a variety of competitions and grading for new belts.

Club coaches were delighted with the standard of judo at the Sussex Blue Belt and Under Invitation. The competition for medals was quite intense and all players had to work very hard for a place on the rostrum.

Lee Frostick represented Bridgeview and his performance was excellent. He systematically worked his way through one opponent after another, with a lot of channelled aggression and a variety of judo techniques. He finished the day with a well-deserved gold medal.

Tom Chatfield, who started judo as his daughters continue to be key players for the Bridgeview squad, entered this event as his first competition. He did not manage any wins against the higher grades in his group, but he came off smiling and more experienced for his efforts.

From L-R: Lee Frostick, Tim Durrant & Remy Duke

Tim Durrant fought his way to a bronze medal position at the British Masters Competition at Wolverhampton. His success has earned him ten points towards his second dan (black belt grading). This was a very good for Tim and the Bridgeview coaching team are delighted.

Back at the club Remy Duke successfully passed her theory examinations and earned promotion to first kyu (brown belt). Her next step will be to begin training for her black belt.

Competitions and other events quieten down for the remainder of the summer but the club continue to train and welcome visitors and new players. Please do get in touch if you are interested in starting judo on [email protected]