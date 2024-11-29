Brighton athlete James Turner heading to India for world 100km championships

Brighton Athlete James Turner is heading to India next week to compete in the GREAT BRITAIN team at the World 100km championship. A team of ten athletes, four men and six women, will represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the championships.

The 32nd staging of the IAU World 100-kilometre championships will take place on Saturday, 7th December 2024.

The southern Indian city of Bengaluru will host the championships, which also incorporate the World Masters Association (WMRA) championships.

James Turner, Brighton, Perth 100km 24.03.2024

A total of 221 athletes have been entered from 31 nations. Both the mens and women's fields feature a strong entry.

The Great Britain and Northern Ireland team features many of the athletes who performed well in the trial, held within the Sri Chinmoy 100km race at Perth in March.

Sarah Webster, from the Isle of Man, leads the women's team. She set a new European record of 7:03:49 when winning the trial in Perth. She will be backed up by Melissah Gibson and Julia Davis, 2nd and 3rd at Perth and Caroline Turner.

The GB men are led by Edinburgh’s Dougie Selman and James Turner from Brighton. The two had a very close race in Perth, with Selman finally winning by a mere 10 seconds 6:34:28, to 6:34:38. They are joined by 3rd, 4th and 5th place finishers at Perth Joe Turner, Chris Richardson and Alex Milne, plus 2023 UK 100km Champion Jarlath McKenna.

Full GB and NI team

Women

Sarah Webster (Northern (IOM)Athletic Club

Caroline Turner,( Harrogate.)

Melissah Gibson, (Ealing Eagles RC)

Julia Davis ( Newquay Road Runners.)

Men

Dougie Selman (Corstorphine AC)

Jarlath Mckenna (Tyne Bridge Harriers)

James Turner (Brighton &Hove )

Joe Turner (Cambridge )

Alex Milne (Hercules Wimbledon)

Chris Richardson (Metro Aberdeen)

Team Support

Walter Hill, Debbie Martin-Consani and Adrian Stott.

Conditions in Bengaluru will be hotter and more humid.

Current median temperatures in Bengaluru at the start time of 6 am are around the high teens centigrade, rising to the high twenties by late morning when, after almost 6 hours of running, athletes will be entering the final kilometres.

The course is around the University of Agricultural Sciences campus in Bengaluru, on an approximate 5km loop. Runners will run 20 laps.

Information on the event, together with a full entry list can be found on the IAU website.

https://iau-ultramarathon.org/

Contact Adrian Stott Taritstott@icloud if more information needed on James. Thankyou