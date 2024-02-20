Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex Beacon, a Brighton based charity providing specialist support and care for people living with HIV, is the main beneficiary of the event.

The event is the single biggest annual fundraiser for the charity and raises over £1 million for a number of charities across Sussex and the UK every year.

Other charity partners include Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Taylor-Made Dreams, Grassroots Suicide Prevention, Say Aphasia and local charities Rockinghorse, Amaze and Raystede.

The Brighton Half always brings a huge turnout | Picture: Brighton Half Marathon team

The race starts for runners at 9.30am on Madeira Drive before winding its way around some of Brighton’s most iconic sites including the Palace Pier, DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, The Royal Pavilion, The West Pier, Brighton Marina, and the colourful Hove Beach Huts.

Some 10,000 runners, from beginners at the distance to seasoned half marathoners, will be taking to the streets of Brighton and Hove and absorbing the unique atmosphere of the race.

Rubix VT, Brighton based independent business telecoms provider, is the new headline sponsor for the race signing a three year agreement. With offices at the Sussex Innovation Centre, Rubix VT is well known for supporting community initiatives across East and West Sussex.

The Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon is supported by a range of high-profile sponsors and partners including Yeomans Toyota, Brighton Girls School, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, BBC Sussex, Bagelman, DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, JustGiving, HIGH5, RunBrighton, Frosts Brighton, ELEAT, Love Corn, Vitabiotics, Southern Water, The Protein Ball Company, Bird & Blend, Beryl Bikes, Sea Lanes, Shoreham Port and Brighton & Hove City Council.

Burgess Hill Runners at last year's Brighton Half | Picture: BH Runners

Race day timings

07:00 Park & Ride sites opens. Road closures start

07:30 Race site and help desk opens

07:45 Baggage facility opens

The Brighton Half Marathon takes runners past all the local landmarks | Picture: Brighton Hlaf Marathon team

09:00 Youth Race starts on Hove Lawns. Race starter: Jack Bence

09:27 Wheelchair Race starts on Madeira Drive

09:30 Brighton Half Marathon starts on Madeira Drive. Race starter: Gareth Thomas

11:00 Wheelchair winners’ presentations at the Wheelchair Race marquee

11:15 Elite winners’ presentations at the start / finish line

14:30 Race site closes

Elite field

A new winner is guaranteed in the women’s race this year with Charlotte Ragan opting not to return to defend her title.

The women’s race is once again likely to be close and very hard to call with one or two competitors coming back to the half marathon distance after long layoffs. Molly Smith (South London Harriers and sister of GB international Jake Smith), Cassie Thorp (City of Portsmouth) and Ellie Grubb (City of Norwich) are probably the ones to watch and if they hit form there is every chance of the current women’s course record being under threat.

In the men’s race our one/two from last year return to continue their rivalry Cal Mills (Leeds City) had an incredible 2023 setting PBs over a range of distances and picking up a number of notable wins (including Brighton Half) on the way. Marshall Smith likewise went on to win Brighton, Chester and Snowdonia Marathons and has started 2024 in excellent form on the roads but with James Connor (Havering) and Ollie Garrod (Belgrave) in the mix – it might get very interesting.

In the Wheelchair Race previous winner Rob Smith and Ellie Page return from Coventry Godiva Harriers in the men’s and women’s race. Brighton Half Marathon also welcomes a group of athletes from the Weir Archer Academy one of whom (Illias Zghoundi) will be making his debut over the Half Marathon distance. James Freeman has represented Team GB at the highest level on the track and Claudia Burrough has posted impressive times on the roads and will definitely be ones to watch.

Race starters and interesting runners

The main race will be started by Welsh rugby legend Gareth Thomas CBE. Gareth Thomas is one of the most iconic and respected figures in world rugby. He was the first Welsh player to reach 100 caps and captained both Wales and the British & Irish Lions. This year’s Youth Race will be started by actor, Jack Bence.

Well-known faces also supporting the Brighton Half Marathon include TV personality James Argent, actor Connor Swindells, comedian and TV presenter Zoe Lyons, TV personality & podcast host Teddy Soares and DS Chris Oliver from Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins who are all running for charity. Local comedian Stephen Grant also joins the thousands of runners.

The route

Miles 1 - 3

Starting on Madeira Drive, you’ll turn right at the Sea Life Centre, towards Ovingdean, passing regal Royal and Lewes Crescent architecture on your left. Continuing on Marine Drive and the bracing cliff tops, the race will head towards Roedean School, where a sharp turn on the road before Roedean Road will bring you back west towards Brighton, enjoying wonderful cliff top and panoramic city views.

Miles 3 - 7

Picking up the pace as you run past the iconic blue railings on Marine Parade, spot Brighton Palace Pier on your left. At Aquarium Roundabout the race heads north, past the grandeur of the Royal Pavilion towards the majesty of St Peter’s Church. Carrying on you’ll loop around The Level before you head south back down Grand Parade to the Old Steine before turning right onto Grand Junction Road.

In mile 7 you’ll hit The Doubletree by Hilton Brighton Metropole (our sponsor) – look out for their entertainment on the outdoor terrace to pep you up! The course heads towards Hove next, and you’ll be able to spot the West Pier on the horizon, plus the Brighton i360.

Miles 7 - 13.1

Once past the two piers, you will head into Hove along the Kings Road with the majestic cream regency architecture on your right and the sea on your left. At the bandstand you’ll run round Bedford Square before carrying on along the seafront where you’ll run up Grand Avenue and back down to the Queen Victoria statue. Past the King Alfred Leisure Centre, you will run to Hove Lagoon before turning left onto the seafront. A great two mile run past the colourful beach huts of Hove will bring you back to the Peace Statue, where the race re-joins the road for the last dash past cheering crowds to the finish on Madeira Drive.

Entertainment on course

DJ & Commentator -presented by Yeomans Toyota at Aquarium Roundabout

Barulho at Roedean Cafe, miles 2 and 3

Drum & Blaze at St Peters Place, mile 5.5

Sussex Steel band in front of King Alfred car park at mile 9 and 11

Silver Sounds at Hove Lagoon outside Deep Sea Anglers Club at mile 11

DJ and singer on the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole terrace at mile 7 and 12

Penny Farthings on the route, you should be able to spot them around the Aquarium / Pavilion / OId Steine area.

Full route details and information can be found on the event website here.

About The Sussex Beacon

The Sussex Beacon provides specialist care and support for people living with HIV. Its services promote independence and improve health and wellbeing by providing inpatient and outpatient services.

Services are run from the charity’s centre in Brighton where there is a 10-bed inpatient unit, therapy rooms and larger rooms for group work. There is also a landscaped garden for patients and visitors to enjoy all year round. The charity aims to provide high-quality care and support in a friendly and homely environment.

Wheelchair race

The Wheelchair Race in association with Yeomans Toyota returns for the seventh time this year. Starting just ahead of the main half marathon event at 09:27 am, the Wheelchair Race is a highlight for spectators throughout the 13.1 mile course.

Youth race

The Brighton Half Marathon Youth Races starts at 9am on Hove Prom. Open to all abilities, the young runners (7 - 17) will run or jog one mile on Hove Prom, running along part of the main route before the half marathon runners come through. The event gives youngsters a unique opportunity to experience the buzz of race day. This year’s Youth Race will now be started by actor Jack Bence, unfortunately Woody Cook is no longer able to join us this year.

The Youth Race is sponsored by Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and supported by Brighton Girls School who will be leading the warm-up.

The Sussex Beacon Charity Relay

Teams of four runners will complete just over 5k each by passing a baton between their teammates. Teams will battle it out to complete the course in the quickest time, with the top three teams winning an award and prize. The Charity Relay raises funds for the Sussex Beacon.

Road closures

In order for the Brighton Half Marathon to be safe for everyone involved we need to close some roads. We work closely with Sussex Police, Brighton & Hove City Council and The AA to ensure that there is minimum disruption across the city.

The following roads will be closed (timings are approximations only):

02:00-19:00 Madeira Drive

08:00-12:15 Marlborough Place, Grand Parade, Pavilion Parade, Richmond Terrace.

08:00-12:15 Marine Parade, Marine Dive (Lower Rock Gardens to Roedean Way)

07:00-14:00 Kings Road / Palace Pier Area (West Street to Lower Rock Gardens to Edward Street)

08:00-14:00 Kings Road - Grand Avenue to West Street (Eastbound and Westbound)

08:00-14:00 Kingsway Wharf Road to Grand Avenue (Westbound only)