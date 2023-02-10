The 33rd Brighton Half Marathon, organised by The Sussex Beacon, is just a fortnight away – it will take place on Sunday, February 26.

The race starts for runners at 9.30am on Madeira Drive before winding its way around some of Brighton’s most iconic sites including the Palace Pier, The Hilton Brighton Metropole Hotel, The Royal Pavilion, The West Pier, Brighton Marina, and the colourful Hove Beach Huts.

Some 10,000 runners, both beginners to the distance and seasoned half marathoners, will be taking to the streets of Brighton and Hove and absorbing the unique atmosphere of the race.

The Brighton Half Marathon race is organised by Brighton-based charity The Sussex Beacon, which provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The charity helps hundreds of people living with HIV in Sussex and the race is the charity’s largest annual event. Other charity partners include Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Venkat Trust, Grassroots Suicide Prevention, Say Aphasia and local charities Rockinghorse, Amaze and Raystede.

The Brighton Half Marathon is always a popular event with runners and spectators (Pic by Jon Rigby)

The Brighton Half Marathon has secured the support of a range of high-profile sponsors and partners including HIGH5, Runners Need, Donatello, RunBrighton, Frosts, JustGiving, Bird & Blend, Sea Lanes, Vitabiotics, Southern Water, The Protein Ball, Hilton Brighton Metropole, Brighton Beach Bikes, Shoreham Port, Sussex Masonic Giving, BBC Radio Sussex and Brighton & Hove City Council.

Race day key timings

07:00 Park & Ride sites opens

07:00 Road closures start

07:30 Race site and help desk opens

07:45 Baggage facility opens

09:00 Youth Races start on Hove Prom

09:27 Wheelchair Race starts on Madeira Drive

09:30 Race starts on Madeira Drive

11:15 Elite and wheelchair winners’ presentations

14:30 Race site closes

The elite field

We once again welcome a very competitive men’s and women’s field to this year’s race.

The women’s race sees all of the top three finishers from 2022 returning (Charlotte Ragan, Rachael Gifford, and Emma Navesey) – separated last year by only 30 seconds so we are again expecting it to be very close!

In the men’s race our runner up from last year, Marshall Smith returns hoping to go one better than he did last time, but he faces stiff competition from Brighton favourite Ollie Garrod, Ben Saville from Lewes, and continuingly improving Callum Mills the Leeds University runner.

In the Wheelchair Race previous winners Rob Smith, Gary Cooper and Ellie Page return from Coventry Godiva Harriers in the men’s and women’s races. Brighton Half Marathon also welcomes Steve Montgomery to his first Brighton Half. Steve only took up racing at the age of 53 – and has been improving year on year – definitely one to watch!

The route

Miles 1 - 3 Starting on Madeira Drive, you’ll turn right at the SeaLife Centre, towards Ovingdean, passing regal Royal and Lewes Crescent architecture on your left. Continuing on Marine Drive and the bracing cliff tops, the race will head towards Roedean School, where a sharp turn on the road before Roedean Road will bring you back west towards Brighton, enjoying wonderful cliff top and panoramic city views.

Miles 3 - 7 Picking up the pace as you run past the iconic blue railings on Marine Parade, spot Brighton Palace Pier on your left. At Aquarium Roundabout the race heads north, past the grandeur of the Royal Pavilion towards the majesty of St Peter’s Church. Carrying on you’ll loop around The Level before you head south back down Grand Parade to the Old Steine before turning right onto Grand Junction Road. In mile 7 you’ll hit the Hilton Brighton Metropole, the city’s iconic seafront hotel. The course heads towards Hove next, and you’ll be able to spot the West Pier on the horizon, plus the i360.

Miles 7 - 13.1 Once past the two piers, you will head into Hove along the Kings Road with the majestic cream regency architecture on your right and the sea on your left. At the Bandstand you’ll run round Bedford Square before carrying on along the seafront where you’ll run up Grand Avenue and back down to the Queen Victoria statue. Past the King Alfred Leisure Centre, you will run to Hove Lagoon before turning left onto the seafront. A great two mile run past the colourful beach huts of Hove will bring you back to the Peace Statue, where the race re-joins the road for the last dash to the finish on Madeira Drive.

Entertainment on course includes

Barulho at Roedean turn point

Silver Sounds at Hove Lagoon

Liam Joseph singing in front of the Hilton Brighton Metropole

Beleza School of Samba at Hove Lawns opposite Adelaide Crescent

Full route details and information can be found on the event website here.

About The Sussex Beacon, organisers of the race

The Sussex Beacon provides specialist care and support for people living with HIV. Its services promote independence and improve health and wellbeing by providing inpatient and outpatient services.

Services are run from the charity’s centre in Brighton where there is a 10-bed inpatient unit, therapy rooms and larger rooms for group work. There is also a landscaped garden for patients and visitors to enjoy all year round. The charity aims to provide high-quality care and support in a friendly and homely environment.

Wheelchair races

The Wheelchair Race returns for the sixth time this year. Starting just ahead of the main half marathon event at 09:27 am, the Wheelchair Race is a highlight for spectators throughout the 13.1 mile course.

Youth races

The Brighton Half welcomes back the Youth Races for 2023 after an absence of almost three years – all the action and excitement starts at 09:00am, Hove Prom. Open to all abilities, the young runners (7 - 17) will run or jog one mile on Hove Prom, running along part of the main route before the half marathon runners come through. The event gives youngsters a unique opportunity to experience the buzz of race day. This year’s Youth Race will be started by Team GB distance runner, athlete and Brighton local, Beth Kidger.

2024 event opening for entry soon

The 2024 event will be held on Sunday 25 February 2024 and registration will be opening soon. Runners will be able to register on the website brightonhalfmarathon.com.

Road closures

In order for the Brighton Half Marathon to be safe for everyone involved we need to close some roads. We work closely with Sussex Police, Brighton & Hove City Council and The AA to ensure that there is minimum disruption across the city.

The following roads will be closed (timings are approximations only):

02:00-19:00 Madeira Drive

07:00-12:00 Marlborough Place, Grand Parade, Pavilion Parade, Richmond Terrace.

07:00-12:00 Marine Parade, Marine Dive (Lower Rock Gardens to Roedean Way)

07:00-14:00 Kings Road/ Palace Pier Area (West Street to Lower Rock Gardens to Edward Street)

07:00-13:30 Kings Road Grand Avenue to West Street (Eastbound and Westbound)

07:00-13:30 Kingsway Wharf Road to Grand Avenue (Westbound only)