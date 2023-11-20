E3 Sports Events, race organisers of the Brighton Half Marathon, have announced Brighton-based independent business telecoms provider Rubix VT as the new headline sponsor for the race.

With offices at the Sussex Innovation Centre, Rubix VT is well known for supporting community initiatives across East and West Sussex.

As the headline sponsor for the next three years, Rubix VT believes the new partnership provides the perfect opportunity to give back to the local community by supporting runners and their fundraising efforts.

Martin Harrigan, Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon Race Director, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to announce that Rubix VT will be our new headline sponsor for the next three years.

Left to right: Mark Bond (Head of Fundraising, Team Beacon), Nick Poyner (Managing Director, Rubix VT), Martin Harrigan (Race Director, Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon), Paul Hilly (Chair of Trustees, Sussex Beacon), Beaky (Half Marathon mascot), Eléna Wenban (Events Office, Team Beacon), Holly Freeman (Operations Manager, Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon), David Hill (Director, E3 Sports), Ian Money (Course Director, Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon) | Pictured supplied

“I know Nick and the team at Rubix VT have a real passion for running and have shown their support for a range of community initiatives across Sussex – values which we, as an event owned by a charity, find incredibly important.

“For the race team, this partnership is a big vote of confidence in our plans for the race, and it provides a fantastic platform to enable us to continue to develop the event over the next three years.”

Nick Poyner, Managing Director at Rubix VT, commented: “The Brighton Half Marathon is a fantastic community event with an incredible heritage with fundraising and charity very much at its core. An opportunity to support The Sussex Beacon and all the other amazing charities that participate in the event was such an easy decision to make.

“Charity and giving back to our local communities is a core value for us as a business. We have supported a number of initiatives across Sussex, including campaigns by Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, Chestnut Tree House and Brighton based charity the Starr Trust who we will be supporting through our partnership with the Brighton Half.

“I feel as though, since escaping poverty myself, I want to give and make people’s lives better. It’s in my DNA to want to help people and provide them with opportunities where they have none. It’s that ethos that I’ve carried with me into Rubix VT. It’s who I am – there’s no leaving it at the door. I know I can’t save the world, but where I can help, I will.”

Taking place on Sunday, February 25, 2024, the Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon, now in its 34th year is a UKA-certified event that features a stunning seafront course in one of the UK’s most vibrant cities.

Every year 10,000 runners flock to Brighton to enjoy the fast, flat 13.1mile seafront course. In 2024 the Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon also features a wheelchair race, a 1-mile youth race and new this year, a charity relay race.

As well as headline charity partner The Sussex Beacon, runners can support over 30 other charities. General entries and charity places for 2024 are available now from the Rubix VT Brighton Half Marathon website, organisers advise runners to enter soon before the race sells out.