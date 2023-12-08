Brighton is brilliant for rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield in huge MND fundraiser

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield came to Brighton in the sixth of seven ultra-marathons in seven consecutive days, running 27 miles (43km) through the city.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Kevin Sinfield waves to supporters as he Finishes His Ultra 7 In 7 In 7 Marathon Challenge at The Mall In London on December 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The England Rugby Union defence coach said: “We have loved running around the city. It has been brilliant. We have had a great time.”

The MND Association patron has been running for Motor Neurone Disease charities inspired by his friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who is living with MND. The 43-year-old aims to raise £777,777.

The run on Wednesday past the seafront, pier and marina, was a tribute to a much loved Brighton College chemistry teacher Pete Bellenger, who died from MND last year. A choir of students from the college sent him on his way earlier in the day.

After days of grey, wet and freezing conditions, the Brighton sunshine was a welcome sight for the fundraiser who has also run through Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Sinfield said before setting off: “It has absolutely chucked it down and been freezing and windy, then we come to Brighton and get the sunshine and blue skies. We are really happy to be here and will give it our best shot,”

After completing the ultra-marathon and before heading off to London for the final day of his epic challenge starting at Twickenham stadium and through Richmond Park, Sinfield said: “We know what we are doing here. We are representing the beautiful community, trying to raise some awareness and funds to try and find a cure, but we are also trying to change how people feel about the MND community and how people feel about each other.

“It is not about running marathons, I know our team are doing it today, it is about trying to find a little bit where you can help somebody. If you can do that in the run up to Christmas, then we’ve done our job.

“The team have really enjoyed being here. We got in at midnight and everyone has been so welcoming and fantastic with us.”

The former Leeds Rhinos captain added: “What we have done the last few years as a team has been about raising awareness and funds for this beautiful community. But what I would say to you all is you do not have to run marathons, just do your little bit, just help in some way. There is always someone a lot worse off than you who needs our help, so let’s keep fighting together.”

Supporters on the day in Brighton included, radio presenter, Zoe Ball, whose mother is an Association Visitor and Ryan and Ash Wilmott who lost their mother to MND and have been fundraising since. Coldplay front man, Chris Martin also sent a video message of support to Kevin on the day.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. MND does not usually affect the senses such as sight, sound, feeling etc. It kills six people per day in the UK, this is just under 2,200 per year. It has no cure.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sally Hughes, Acting Director of Care at the MND Association said: “We are so grateful that our patron Kevin Sinfield has chosen the MND Association as a beneficiary of his fourth incredible challenge. Because of these efforts and the generous donations, he inspires, the Association can continue funding improved access to coordinated care to people with MND across the country, campaign with and for them, and fund vital research to deliver effective treatments in the future and ultimately a cure.

"He often talks about how he’s inspired by his friendship with Rob Burrow, but Kev truly is an inspiration to so many people. What he’s achieving right now will benefit people with MND for years to come.”

