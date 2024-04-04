Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula Radcliffe, the former marathon world-record holder and three-time London Marathon winner, will start the Brighton Marathon on Sunday 7 April. David Weir, the six-time Paralympic gold medallist, will start the new-look Brighton Miles event in Preston Park on Saturday 6 April.

Radcliffe, who is a former marathon world champion, is attending the event as an ambassador for the charity Children with Cancer UK. Radcliffe will signal the start of the Brighton Marathon for about 13,000 participants in Preston Park.

Radcliffe said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to Brighton to start the 2024 Brighton Marathon. For me the start of a marathon is a very special and inspirational moment that wonderfully conveys the warmth, empathy and power of the marathon family. Thousands of participants come together and the atmosphere is electric. Many will be fundraising for charity, including a big number running for Children with Cancer UK, for whom I’m an ambassador. I’m really looking forward to Sunday 7 April and wish everyone an amazing day.”

Paula Radcliffe will get runners under way in the Brighton Marathon | Photo: Javier Garcia for Virgin Money London Marathon

Radcliffe is Britain’s greatest-ever female marathon runner, having had more success than anyone else. In addition to the three triumphs in London, Radcliffe has won the New York marathon three times, and won the Chicago Marathon in 2002. She held the women’s world marathon record for 16 years from 2003 to 2019 and represented Great Britain at the Olympics in four consecutive games (1996 to 2008).

Brighton Miles, newly relaunched as a community event for all, takes place on Saturday 6 April and will welcome Paralympic hero and record eight-time London Marathon winner Weir as the official starter. Weir is Britain’s most famous Paralympian and is aiming to add to his six gold medals at the Paris Paralympic Games this summer.

In addition to the family miles, an adult-only mile and a women and girls-only mile, the Welcome Wave has been created to specifically support participants with a disability and participants who are neurodivergent. There is also a Walk and Talk wave for those not wanting to run a mile, as well as a ‘celebrate your community’ mile for groups. Weir will start different miles, hand out medals, and celebrate the day.

Weir, British Paralympic athlete and six-time gold medallist, said “Sport should be accessible to all and Brighton Miles is a great example of an event that is truly demonstrating that. No matter your age, ability or disability the Brighton Miles is for you. You can take part whether you’re using a racing chair, a mobility aid, are looking to walk, or want a parent’s support. I’m delighted to be there to help everyone over the Start Line and to celebrate with them on the Finish Line.”

David Weir is another star guest at the Brighton Marathon weekend | Picture contributed by HY Runners

General entries for the 2024 Brighton Marathon are sold out.