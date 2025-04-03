Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Brighton Marathon Weekend returns to the city this Saturday (April 5) and Sunday – with the marathon celebrating its landmark 15th edition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 20,000 people are expected to take part over the weekend across three events, the Brighton Miles, Brighton and Hove 10K and Brighton Marathon, with the city transforming into a festival of running.

For the first time this year, the event will start on Friday with a sold-out community ‘shake-out run’ supported by Friday Night Lights which will see 200 people taking to the Brighton seafront with music and lights as they run 5K.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks the first official shake-out run organised by the Brighton Marathon Weekend. This sold-out event will take place along the seafront and bring community groups together to run with music and lights.

Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line at Hove Lawns during the 2024 Brighton Marathon | Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events

On Saturday, the Brighton Miles, a series of free one-mile waves, takes place in Preston Park following the regular Preston Park parkrun, with the first wave, a junior parkrun wave, setting off at 10:15 and the final wave starting at 13:45. The sold-out event is designed for people of all ages and abilities.

Sunday will see the return of the 10K, newly named the Brighton and Hove 10K, and the Brighton Marathon.

The Brighton and Hove 10K starts and finishes at Hove Lawns, with the first participants setting off at 08:45 and the first finishers due to arrive back at the Finish Line shortly after 09:15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton Marathon starts a little later, with the first wave of participants setting off from Preston Park at 09:45. The first participants are expected to finish from 12:00 with thousands more expected to cross the Finish Line throughout the day.

Dale Muffett competes in the wheelchair wave along the seafront during the 2024 Brighton Marathon | Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events

A fully family-friendly event, the Brighton Miles features 16 waves throughout the day, with a mile suitable for everyone, from age-specific miles to family miles and organisation specific miles to community ones.

The event also features a festival of free give-it-a-go activities for the whole city to enjoy. The festival will feature gardening, netball, table tennis, football, martial arts, padel and more with refreshments available.

David Weir CBE, Britian’s most successful wheelchair athlete, and Chris Thompson, the British Olympic long-distance runner and Children with Cancer UK ambassador, will also be at the Miles, supporting the event and cheering on participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brighton and Hove 10K kick-starts Sunday’s day of events, with participants gathering at Hove Lawns ready to take on their 10K route along the seafront.

Participants take part in last year's Brighton Marathon | Photo: Jed Leicester for London Marathon Events

To help them along the way and bring up the atmosphere, participants and spectators will be treated for four bands along the route, three DJ trucks pumping out tunes and motivation, and an additional DJ amping up the crowds.

The Brighton Marathon sets off after the 10K and stretches out to the East and West of the city centre. To help them through the miles, participants will be treated to 21 bands and choirs along the route, seven official cheer zones including the charity cheer avenue, four DJ trucks and an additional DJ.

Spectators will be able to join in with the various cheer zones, set up by some of the music, or head out to quieter spots to make sure their cheers are heard loud and clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the 10K and Marathon finish at Hove Lawns for the Beach Village, filled with concessions, a Brooks try-on experience, and fun activities including an official Brighton Marathon Weekend vehicle with timing clock provided by Rivervale which participants can plug their official finish time into for a photo opportunity.

Alongside the thousands of people taking part for charities and personal goals, thousands of spectators will also be lining the streets to cheer on the participants and enjoy the atmosphere.

To help spectators enjoy their day and have places to take a small break, there are seven Official Supporter Venues across the route which will be pumping out tunes and opening their doors to the public.

These venues are:

Centre Stage Brighton, 11-12 Marine Parade, open from 08:00

Volks Railway, 285 Maderia Drive, open from, open from 10:15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bison Beer at Sea Lanes, 3000 Madeira Drive, open from 11:00 with Fika open from 08:00

Shelter Hall, Kings Road Arches, open from 10:00

Padel Courts, Hove Beach Park, open from 10:00

Rockwater, Western Esplanade, open from 08:00

The Foghorn, 55 Boundary Road, open from 10:30

Spectators of the Marathon are also invited to try out padel and tennis for free at the Hove Beach Park padel courts, who are offering free sessions on a first-come first-served basis from 10:00-14:00.

The community shake out run on Friday takes place across pavements and there will be no road closures in place for this event.

Brighton Miles is completely held within Preston Park, meaning there are no road closures or impacts on local transport on Saturday. The festival area is open to the public and regular users of the park are invited to come along to cheer on the participants and try out the various activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, road closures will be in place across the city from as early as 06:00 in some areas. See the full details of the closures here.

Local transport may also be affected by the road closures, so it’s best to check and plan your bus and rail journeys before setting out.

Both Preston Park and London Road railway stations will also be closed until 11:00 on Sunday, but there will be an increased service of trains from London to Brighton to accommodate the expected uplift in passenger numbers.

About the Brighton Marathon Weekend

The Brighton Marathon Weekend was first held in 2010 alongside the Mini Mile, a free youth event renamed the Brighton Miles in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BM10K was added to the event weekend in 2014 and in 2024 was renamed the Brighton and Hove 10K

The 2025 edition will be from 5-6 April, and will feature the free Brighton Miles on Saturday 5 April and both the Brighton and Hove 10K and Brighton Marathon on Sunday 6 April

The Brighton Marathon, Brighton and Hove 10K and Brighton Miles are organised by London Marathon Events, who took over the events in December 2022

London Marathon Events (LME) organises a series of mass-participation events inspiring more than 200,000 participants every year. Its portfolio of world-class events includes the world’s biggest marathon and the world’s greatest festival of cycling.