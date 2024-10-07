Brighton Racecourse: preview and tips for Tuesday’s seven-race afternoon card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tuesday's card at Brighton features seven races, starting at 2.10pm and ending at 5.15pm.

The Flat season is winding down to a close and the latest card at Brighton takes place on Tuesday afternoon with a seven-race offering at the track.

Racing gets underway at 2.10pm as eight runners take on the apprentice handicap before the action comes to a close at 5.15pm with a six furlong handicap contest.

Read below to discover the latest tips and preview of the Brighton card with data and insights provided by the expert racecards available on The Horse's Mouth.

Brighton Racecourse hosts a seven-race card on Tuesday

The opening race of the afternoon (2.10) sees a field of eight take on the class five apprentice handicap. Secret Handsheik for trainer John Gallagher has a superb record at Brighton being a four-time course and distance winner and the trainer himself has an excellent 36% place record at Brighton from 195 runners sent, so is tough to ignore in the opener. Of his rivals, Recon Mission looks to be the main threat, without a win in 23 runs but came very close to ending that duck last time out when second at Lingfield 47 days ago.

Race two on the Tuesday card (2.40) could see Kilteel for trainer Ed Dunlop follow up a win at Newcastle last time out with trainer Jack Mitchell on board, who has an 18% strike rate at this track and can steer Kilteel to success despite a 4lb hike in the weights. Me Tarzan is the main danger here, a decent fourth at Kempton last time around, making good headway towards the conclusion for trainer James Fanshawe.

A field of 12 will head to the start for race three on Brighton’s card (3.10) which is a class five maiden stakes for two-year-old’s. Of the field, Twilight Moon is probably the best of the bunch in here, a thrice-raced filly that posted a career-best when second at this track 29 days ago which is by far the best form on show.

Fen Tiger only narrowly missed out over this course and distance last time out and he is the selection in race four on the card (3.40) for trainer Julie Feilden, who has a 10% win success at Brighton. Course and distance winner Cloudy Rose, running for a ninth time at Brighton, is the next best of the field and can fill the second spot.

A one mile and one furlong handicap marks race five on Tuesday (4.10), with preference of the ten runner field heading the way of Fighting Poet, returning from a three-month absence and having won twice already this season from six outings, while the penultimate race on the Brighton card (4.45) can go the way of Desert Footsteps for trainer Marcus Tregonig, a winner of a seven-runner Chepstow handicap last time out that can shoulder a 6lb hike in the weights here.

Finally, the card comes to a close with a six furlong handicap in class six for horses aged four and upwards (5.15), with nine of them set to head to the start. Bobby Dassler has slipped to a very handy mark here and could run very well at a big price on debut for trainer Michael Wigham who is no stranger to success in this sphere with a 15% strike rate in class six handicaps.

Brighton selections - Tuesday

2.10 - Secret Handsheik

2.40 - Kilteel

3.10 - Twilight Moon

3.40 - Fen Tiger

4.10 - Fighting Poet

4.45 - Desert Footsteps

5.15 - Bobby Dassler