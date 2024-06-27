Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British tennis star Billy Harris credited the Eastbourne crowd for helping him seal progression to his first ATP semi-final.

Harris is the only Brit left in the Rothesay International singles tournaments after defeats for Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart.

The 29-year-old came from a set down – against Italy's Flavio Cobolli – to win an enthralling three-set battle on centre court, which saw two tie-breakers (6-7, 7-6, 6-2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris said in his court-side interview: “Amazing. Firstly, I want to thank the crowd for the amazing support out there. You got me through that last set so thank you all.

British tennis star Billy Harris credited the Eastbourne crowd for helping him seal progression to his first ATP semi-final. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Harris – who has received a wildcard entry into Wimbledon this year – was asked if living in the Isle of Man helped him in the windy conditions.

"I used to play a lot in the wind,” he replied.

“It’s obviously frustrating for everyone but coming from the Isle of Man definitely helped me today.”

Harris is having an impressive grass court season this summer – reaching the semi-finals in the Lexus Surbiton Trophy and Rothesay Open Nottingham, whilst he made to the quarter-finals of the cinch Championships at Queens’ Club last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what his secret is, Harris said: “I don’t know really, I don’t have a secret. I’ve had three great weeks in a row and I just want to continue as long as I can. I’m loving it out here.”

Harris will take on Australian Max Purcell on Friday (June 28) for a spot in Saturday’s final.