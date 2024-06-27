Britain's last remaining tennis star at Eastbourne makes classy comment after landmark win
Harris is the only Brit left in the Rothesay International singles tournaments after defeats for Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart.
The 29-year-old came from a set down – against Italy's Flavio Cobolli – to win an enthralling three-set battle on centre court, which saw two tie-breakers (6-7, 7-6, 6-2).
Harris said in his court-side interview: “Amazing. Firstly, I want to thank the crowd for the amazing support out there. You got me through that last set so thank you all.
Harris – who has received a wildcard entry into Wimbledon this year – was asked if living in the Isle of Man helped him in the windy conditions.
"I used to play a lot in the wind,” he replied.
“It’s obviously frustrating for everyone but coming from the Isle of Man definitely helped me today.”
Harris is having an impressive grass court season this summer – reaching the semi-finals in the Lexus Surbiton Trophy and Rothesay Open Nottingham, whilst he made to the quarter-finals of the cinch Championships at Queens’ Club last week.
Asked what his secret is, Harris said: “I don’t know really, I don’t have a secret. I’ve had three great weeks in a row and I just want to continue as long as I can. I’m loving it out here.”
Harris will take on Australian Max Purcell on Friday (June 28) for a spot in Saturday’s final.
He added: “I will rest up, recover and watch some of the next matches. I hope to see you all tomorrow.”
