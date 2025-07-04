The Brits will be aiming to win the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain for the third consecutive year at Hickstead.

The Nations Cup competition, which takes place on the Friday of the Agria Royal International Horse Show (22-27 July), sees teams of four riders from leading showjumping nations go head-to-head in Hickstead’s International Arena.

The British won on home turf back in 2023, after a 13-year wait, then repeated their victory 12 months ago.

Now they’re in with the chance of making it a hat-trick, and it’s been nearly 30 years since the Brits last won the Edward, Prince of Wales Trophy three times in a row (1995-1997).

The winning British team in last year's Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain at Hickstead | Picture by Boots and Hooves Photography

British chef d’equipe Di Lampard, who has been on the winning team at Hickstead as a rider and has led the team to victory for the past two years, is ready for the challenge.

“We're so looking forward to the Agria Nations Cup. We always want to win at Hickstead and especially want to retain it for the third time,” she said.

The British team will face some tough opposition, with teams from Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UAE all hoping to secure victory at the All England Jumping Course.

It’s an especially exciting debut for the UAE, who will be competing in the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain for the first time. Many of the team’s leading riders were in action at last month’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, which gave them a chance to gain invaluable experience of jumping in Hickstead’s grass arena.

The riders representing each nation will be confirmed later nearer the time. Tickets for the Agria Royal International Horse Show are available from www.hickstead.co.uk