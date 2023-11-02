Burgess Hill Runners and Haywards Heath Harriers relish Beachy Head races

Burgess Hill Runners played their part last weekend in the annual return of a tough but popular set of races - the Beachy Head 10k, Half Marathon and Marathon. Plus we have news from Haywards Heath Harriers and Mid Sussex Triathlon Club.

All three start from Eastbourne seafront and feature challenging off-road routes, taking in parts of the scenic South Downs including the famous Seven Sisters cliffs.

Jamie Goodhead of BHR completed the marathon in 4:34:35.

Phil Wallek and Kath Wallek took on the half marathon, finishing in 1:41:43 and 1:59:24 respectively.

The Burgess Hill Runners team at the Windlesham Whip | Picture supplied by Sophie Abbott

Carlos Reyes and Chris Page completed the 10k in 55:57 and 1:00:09.Staying closer to home, BHR had a small group who travelled over to the Worthing Seafront 10k.

Kirsty Phillpot was first for BHR and second woman overall, finishing in 40:51.

She was followed by Mark Craigs (57:40), Jill Craigs (1:04:23) and Cassie Catinella (1:04:51).

Jonathan Herbert finished the Three Trails Half Marathon in 2:01:48.The club were also involved in another West Sussex Fun Run League race, the Worthing Harriers’ Windlesham Whip.

Harrier Ladies at the Sussex XC League

Travis Golbey was first for BHR in 32:15.

He was followed by Neil Phillpot (33:58), Oliver Dewdney (34:37), Stephen Divers (39:26), Stuart Condie (41:41), Chris Page (42:52), Richard Light (42:57), John Schofield (43:53), George Wotton (46:15), Sophie Abbott (48:46), Hugh Stevenage (1:00:03), Malcolm Slater (1:02:33) and Theresa Chalk (1:04:37).

HAYWARDS HEATH HARRIERS

Haywards Heath Harriers were out in force as the first of 2023-24’s Sussex Cross Country League races took place at Goodwood.

Strength & Conditioning Training for Mid Sussex Tri Club members | Contributed picture

The ground had absorbed recent rain – except for one small puddle in the woods – though leaves made running tricky.

With a good turnout of Harriers in the men’s and women’s races, both the men and the women managed to get three teams out.

The men’s A team finished fifth in Division 1 out of eight teams, only 32 points behind Lewes AC who finished third.

The women’s A team finished 13th in Division 2.

The next Sussex Cross Country League race is to be held at Ardingly Showground on November 11.

Jamie McDowell, one of the Harriers’ newest members, ran his first race for the club and was second home for the club in the senior men’s race behind James Skinner.

Only one younger HHH member was involved in the younger age groups, which was rather disappointing. The club hope next time to get more youngsters competing as they are the lifeblood of the club.

Harriers results: U11 boys’ race: 24th Marcos Selby 8:26; Senior women: 67th Jane Brewer 23:49; 68th Gemma Morgan 24:06; 75th Jacqueline Barnes 24:55; 86th Shelagh Robinson 27:09; 90th Sarah Hamilton 28:01; 92nd Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 28:13; 94th Caroline Gumm 28:40; 95th Katherine Woolhouse 28:49. Senior men: 18th James Skinner 26:47; 25th Jamie McDowell 27:25; 28th Jamie Topping 27:46; 41st Oliver Fyfe 29:07; 46th Marcus Kimmins 29:50; 50th James Moffat 30:10; 67th Tim Miller 32:46; 69th Mark McLoughin 33:00; 78th Julian Boyer 33:54; 80th Paul Cousins 34:05; 89th Tim Hicks 35:27; 108th Ian Dumbrell 38:17; 121st Carl Bicknell 43:30.

Elsewhere, the Abingdon Marathon had some of Haywards Heath Harriers’ quicker runners taking part.

Ben Gibson led the other Harriers home finishing in fifth place overall in a new personal best time of 2:34:48, breaking his own club record by 62 seconds which he set at Dorney Lake Marathon in 2021.

Ian Kenton managed a super three-minute personal best time for the marathon.

Results: 5th Ben Gibson: 2:34:48 (PB and club record); 31st Ian Kenton 2:47:16 (PB), 59th Matt Cook 2:53:48; 164th Matt King 3:07:16.

The Beachy Head Ultra and Half Marathon weekend drew a number of Haywards Heath Harriers.

Harriers had runners involved on both days. Those running on Saturday were just trying to survive the ultra race through the rain and mud but on Sunday there were glorious running conditions.

HHH results, Ultra: 123rd Lindsey Blain in 6hr 36min 26sec; 124th Siobhan Amer 6:36:26; 182nd Shelagh Robinson 7:29:46. Half Marathon: 16th James Moffat 1:39:27; 76th Michael Dickinson 1:56:00; 91st Tim Hicks 1:58:22; 318th Sarah Banks 2:19:46; 575th Bryan Tiller 2:59:33. More from the Harriers next week.

MID SUSSEX TRIATHLON CLUB

It’s been a busy and successful few weeks for members of Mid Sussex Triathlon Club.

At the Beachy Head Marathon in East Sussex, Helen Graham said she was happy to finally got back to marathon running after a six-month break.

The Beachy Head event was her 89th marathon.

This is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK.

Formerly known as the Seven Sisters Marathon, it is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.

Helen completed the marathon in 6hr 37min 19sec, placing 30th out of 103 in the V55 category.

Elsewhere, Tom Haywood was delighted to run a personal best in ideal conditions at the Chicago Marathon, finishing in 2:50:36.

MSTC members arranged a cycling hill climb at Ardingly.

This was thoroughly enjoyed by the 12 members who competed.

The cake afterwards was also much appreciated by the competitors, timers and marshals!

The summer season of open water swimming at Ardingly Reservoir came to an end in mid-October.

This is the club’s most popular activity.

Training through the winter for members includes evening swims at the Dolphin and Ardingly College pools, strength training on Monday evenings and spin training on Wednesday evenings.