Burgess Hill Runners compete in all corners of Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These included the Chichester 10k, which is a popular, fast and flat 10k at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Ben Peters was first over the line at this event for Burgess Hill Runners in 36:07.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was followed by Kirsty Phillpot (40:22), Jamie Goodhead (41:34), Simon Thompson (48:31), Chris Page (54:27) and Hugh Stevenage (1:08:55).

The BHR team at the WSFRL race | Picture: Jill Bennett

The last Sussex Cross Country League event of the season was held at a new venue, Glyndebourne near Lewes.

Andy Sayers was first to finish for Burgess Hill Runners in 51:21.

He was followed by Steve Barrett (53:48), Daniel Belton (55:06), Stuart Condie (55:43) and Rainer Hirt (66:11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Annette Maynard and John Palmer travelled to Chichester Harbour for the Chidham Trail Half Marathon.

Annette and John Palmer at Chidham | Contributed picture

This is a great multi-terrain event which takes in harbour views and a bit of beach! Annette finished in 1:49:43 and came first in her age category, and John finished in 2:21:08.

And last but not least, there was another West Sussex Fun Run League event, the popular Crawley Run Crew Run Your Heart Out event at Tilgate Park.

BHR turned out a big group, with Kirsty Phillpot being the first to cross the line for the club in 35:07.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad