Burgess Hill Runners compete in all corners of Sussex

Burgess Hill Runners members have been taking part in a wide variety of local races in recent weeks.
By Ella Stanbrook
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
These included the Chichester 10k, which is a popular, fast and flat 10k at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Ben Peters was first over the line at this event for Burgess Hill Runners in 36:07.

He was followed by Kirsty Phillpot (40:22), Jamie Goodhead (41:34), Simon Thompson (48:31), Chris Page (54:27) and Hugh Stevenage (1:08:55).

The BHR team at the WSFRL race | Picture: Jill BennettThe BHR team at the WSFRL race | Picture: Jill Bennett
The BHR team at the WSFRL race | Picture: Jill Bennett

The last Sussex Cross Country League event of the season was held at a new venue, Glyndebourne near Lewes.

Andy Sayers was first to finish for Burgess Hill Runners in 51:21.

He was followed by Steve Barrett (53:48), Daniel Belton (55:06), Stuart Condie (55:43) and Rainer Hirt (66:11).

Elsewhere, Annette Maynard and John Palmer travelled to Chichester Harbour for the Chidham Trail Half Marathon.

Annette and John Palmer at Chidham | Contributed pictureAnnette and John Palmer at Chidham | Contributed picture
Annette and John Palmer at Chidham | Contributed picture

This is a great multi-terrain event which takes in harbour views and a bit of beach! Annette finished in 1:49:43 and came first in her age category, and John finished in 2:21:08.

And last but not least, there was another West Sussex Fun Run League event, the popular Crawley Run Crew Run Your Heart Out event at Tilgate Park.

BHR turned out a big group, with Kirsty Phillpot being the first to cross the line for the club in 35:07.

She was followed by Oliver Day (35:22), Travis Golbey (35:38), Paul Prosser (36:21), Neil Phillpot (38:26), Oliver Dewdney (39:01), Andrew Bishop (39:45), Annette Maynard (40:19), Steve Barrett (41:00), Stephen Divers (43:00), Stuart Condie (46:00), Nicky Callus (47:39), Chris Page (47:47), Richard Light (48:13), Izzy Dewdney (48:23), Jill Bennett (48:28), Tshepo Mati (48:36), George Wotton (48:48), Katherine Hughes (51:54), Theresa Chalk (59:04), Ruth Day (1:00:19) and Hugh Stevenage (1:01:19).