Burgess Hill Runners compete in all corners of Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
These included the Chichester 10k, which is a popular, fast and flat 10k at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit.
Ben Peters was first over the line at this event for Burgess Hill Runners in 36:07.
He was followed by Kirsty Phillpot (40:22), Jamie Goodhead (41:34), Simon Thompson (48:31), Chris Page (54:27) and Hugh Stevenage (1:08:55).
The last Sussex Cross Country League event of the season was held at a new venue, Glyndebourne near Lewes.
Andy Sayers was first to finish for Burgess Hill Runners in 51:21.
He was followed by Steve Barrett (53:48), Daniel Belton (55:06), Stuart Condie (55:43) and Rainer Hirt (66:11).
Elsewhere, Annette Maynard and John Palmer travelled to Chichester Harbour for the Chidham Trail Half Marathon.
This is a great multi-terrain event which takes in harbour views and a bit of beach! Annette finished in 1:49:43 and came first in her age category, and John finished in 2:21:08.
And last but not least, there was another West Sussex Fun Run League event, the popular Crawley Run Crew Run Your Heart Out event at Tilgate Park.
BHR turned out a big group, with Kirsty Phillpot being the first to cross the line for the club in 35:07.
She was followed by Oliver Day (35:22), Travis Golbey (35:38), Paul Prosser (36:21), Neil Phillpot (38:26), Oliver Dewdney (39:01), Andrew Bishop (39:45), Annette Maynard (40:19), Steve Barrett (41:00), Stephen Divers (43:00), Stuart Condie (46:00), Nicky Callus (47:39), Chris Page (47:47), Richard Light (48:13), Izzy Dewdney (48:23), Jill Bennett (48:28), Tshepo Mati (48:36), George Wotton (48:48), Katherine Hughes (51:54), Theresa Chalk (59:04), Ruth Day (1:00:19) and Hugh Stevenage (1:01:19).