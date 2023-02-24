Burgess Hill Runners have fun on the run

There are two big sets of races to report from Burgess Hill Runners this week, with members taking part in a West Sussex Fun Run League race and another cross country event.

The BHR team at the Crawley race in the WSFR League

First up, a group of 21 travelled to Crawley for the first of the West Sussex Fun Run League events for this year - the Run Your Heart Out 8k, hosted by the Crawley Run Crew.

First for BHR in the event, held at the K2 and Tilgate Park, was Kirsty Phillpot who finished the course in 34:23.

She was followed by Oliver Day (35:14), Neil Phillpot (37:11), Andrew Bishop (39:40), Annette Maynard (40:13), Steve Barrett (40:40), Oliver Dewdney (41:17), Stuart Condie (43:00), Ella Stanbrook (43:04), Sally Symes (43:56), Sophie Abbott (44:21), Trevor Symes (44:33), Chris Page (45:18), Joanne Dodkin (47:17), Charlie Kristofferson (48:06), Karen Willett (49:02), George Wotton (49:06), John Palmer (53:56), Ruth Day (57:30), Hugh Stevenage (58:47) and Malcom Slater (1:02:12).

Dan, John and Andy at the cross country

Well done to all that took part.

There was also the fourth and final Sussex Cross Country League event of the season, this one hosted at Stanmer Park.

Teams from across Sussex gathered for this final fixture of a tough campaign. In the three-mile women's race, Kirsty Phillpot and Mercy Louise represented BHR, finishing in 23:10 and 29:00 respectively.

In the men's five-mile race, Daniel Belton was first for BHR in 41:01.

Kirsty and Mercy at the cross country