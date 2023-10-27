BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Burgess Hill Runners keep busy – from Great Walstead to Chicago

Burgess Hill Runners have been busy in the UK – and across the Atlantic.
By Athletics reporter
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The latest West Sussex Fun Run race was the Great Walstead 5.

First for BHR was Chris Alden in 34:54, followed by Mark Nicholls (35:14), Oliver Day (37:48), Oliver Dewdney (38:42), Kirsty Phillpot (38:53), Jamie Goodhead (39:20), Neill Phillpot (40:18), Andrew Bishop (44:03), Kath Wallek (44:11), Steven Barrett (45:00), Cath Beckett (46:33), Martin Skeats (48:04), Chris Page (49:13), Stephen Divers (49:14), Nigel Cruttenden (49:34), David Anscombe (50:07), Izzy Dewdney (50:41), Richard Light (50:55), Stuart Condie (51:31), Jayne Leaney (53:46), Nicky Callus (54:12), Ella Stanbrook (55:08), Jill Bennett (57:28), George Wotton (59:34), Kim Cruttenden (1:03:52), Malcolm Slater (1:04:29), Ruth Day (1:05:51) and Hugh Stevenage (1:10:23).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A group of BHRs went to Portsmouth for the ten-mile Great South Run: Mark Santer (1:07:25), Emma McManus (1:08:47), Carole Mills (1:28:21), Claire Giles (1:41:09) and Jill Bennett, Stephen Divers (1:42:21).

Most Popular
Burgess Hill Runners at the Great Walstead 5 | Picture courtesy of Oliver DayBurgess Hill Runners at the Great Walstead 5 | Picture courtesy of Oliver Day
Burgess Hill Runners at the Great Walstead 5 | Picture courtesy of Oliver Day

Ella Stanbrook (1:27:30) and Sam Chislett (1:41:10) were in Twickenham for the Cabbage Patch 10-miler.

Andrew Biggs finished the Manchester Half in 1:26:15, Paul Kaynes in 1:58:48. Richard Jerome did the Bath Half in 1:31:42, Andrew Bishop in 1:40:14. Biggs also completed the Royal Parks Half in 1:29:22.

Travis Golbey (41.43) and Carlos Reyes (48.22) took on the Hove Prom 10k.

Annette Maynard and John Palmer travelled to the Chicago Marathon festival. John did the 5k in 24:22, Annette the marathon in 3:38:23.

Related topics:Chicago