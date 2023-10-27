Burgess Hill Runners have been busy in the UK – and across the Atlantic.

The latest West Sussex Fun Run race was the Great Walstead 5.

First for BHR was Chris Alden in 34:54, followed by Mark Nicholls (35:14), Oliver Day (37:48), Oliver Dewdney (38:42), Kirsty Phillpot (38:53), Jamie Goodhead (39:20), Neill Phillpot (40:18), Andrew Bishop (44:03), Kath Wallek (44:11), Steven Barrett (45:00), Cath Beckett (46:33), Martin Skeats (48:04), Chris Page (49:13), Stephen Divers (49:14), Nigel Cruttenden (49:34), David Anscombe (50:07), Izzy Dewdney (50:41), Richard Light (50:55), Stuart Condie (51:31), Jayne Leaney (53:46), Nicky Callus (54:12), Ella Stanbrook (55:08), Jill Bennett (57:28), George Wotton (59:34), Kim Cruttenden (1:03:52), Malcolm Slater (1:04:29), Ruth Day (1:05:51) and Hugh Stevenage (1:10:23).

A group of BHRs went to Portsmouth for the ten-mile Great South Run: Mark Santer (1:07:25), Emma McManus (1:08:47), Carole Mills (1:28:21), Claire Giles (1:41:09) and Jill Bennett, Stephen Divers (1:42:21).

Ella Stanbrook (1:27:30) and Sam Chislett (1:41:10) were in Twickenham for the Cabbage Patch 10-miler.

Andrew Biggs finished the Manchester Half in 1:26:15, Paul Kaynes in 1:58:48. Richard Jerome did the Bath Half in 1:31:42, Andrew Bishop in 1:40:14. Biggs also completed the Royal Parks Half in 1:29:22.

Travis Golbey (41.43) and Carlos Reyes (48.22) took on the Hove Prom 10k.