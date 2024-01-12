Busy Burgess Hill Runners start 2024 as they ended 2023
A group of club members ended the old year with the annual Darklink 10k, an evening 10k, with head torches, up the Downslink from Shoreham to Bramber and back.
First home for BHR was Chris Page in 57:37.
He was followed by Catherine Kempton (59:33), Stephen Divers (1:02:24), Jill Bennett (1:02:26) and Claire Giles (1:05:08).
And to start the new year, the club’s runners enjoyed the first West Sussex Fun Run League race of 2024 - the Worthing Gazelles’ Hangover 5.
The five-mile course takes in hills, chalky tracks and paths up to the Cissbury Ring and back.
Oliver Day was first for BHR in 39:04.
He was followed by Travis Golbey (39:19), Annette Maynard (43:30), Andrew Bishop (44:19), Steven Barrett (45:13), Daniel Belton (46:15), Stephen Divers (46:48), Graham Clayton (49:17), Chris Page (50:11), Nigel Cruttenden (52:03), James Hedley (52:19), Phil Latham (53:45), Nicky Callus (53:45), Chania Hemsley-Smith (53:55), Jill Bennett (54:26), Katherine Hughes (55:19), Jane Owen (58:27), Ruth Day (1:09:27), Theresa Chalk (1:10:10), Malcolm Slater (1:12:32) and Hugh Stevenage (1:13:07).