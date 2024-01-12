Burgess Hill Runners rounded off 2023 and started 2024 with a bang.

A group of club members ended the old year with the annual Darklink 10k, an evening 10k, with head torches, up the Downslink from Shoreham to Bramber and back.

First home for BHR was Chris Page in 57:37.

He was followed by Catherine Kempton (59:33), Stephen Divers (1:02:24), Jill Bennett (1:02:26) and Claire Giles (1:05:08).

The BHR Team at the WSFRL Hangover 5 race | Picture courtesy of John Palmer

And to start the new year, the club’s runners enjoyed the first West Sussex Fun Run League race of 2024 - the Worthing Gazelles’ Hangover 5.

The five-mile course takes in hills, chalky tracks and paths up to the Cissbury Ring and back.

Oliver Day was first for BHR in 39:04.