Button, Villeneuve, Bell and Pirro all in stellar drivers’ line-up for Goodwood Revival

The 2025 Goodwood Revival is set to bring together one of the most impressive line-ups of racing drivers and riders in the event’s history.

It’s a list of motorsport legends that comprises World Champions in Formula 1, IndyCar, sportscars, touring cars, World Superbikes, the Isle of Man TT and NASCAR.

Names like Jenson Button, Tony Kanaan, Jacques Villeneuve, André Lotterer, Darren Turner, Derek Bell, Emanuele Pirro, Eugene Laverty, John McGuinness, Jimmie Johnso and Scott Dixon are just the beginning.

F1 will of course be strongly represented at Revival.

Jenson Button will be back at Goodwood for the 2025 Revival

The 2009 World Champion Button will be in action in the RAC TT Celebration at the wheel of his newly acquired CUT 8 Jaguar E-type. He will be joined on that grid by 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, who will be racing at Revival for the very first time at the wheel of the AC Cobra 'Hairy Canary'.

Other F1 stars include Karun Chandhok, Festival of Speed Time Shoot-Out record holder Max Chilton, current Formula E star Jean-Eric Vergne and Érik Comas. Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey will also be returning to the Revival.

The Revival entry list will feature 33 Le Mans 24 Hours wins courtesy of many of the most successful sportscar drivers of all time.

Tom Kristensen (9 wins) leads a cohort of Le Mans winners that will also see Derek Bell (5), Emanuele Pirro (5), Dindo Capello (3), Marcel Fassler (3), Romain Dumas (3), Andre Lotterer (3), David Brabham (1) and Neel Jani (1) in action on the Motor Circuit.

Jacques Villeneuve pictured at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed

The likes of Darren Turner, a three-time GT class winner for Aston Martin, 2016 European Le Mans Series Champion Alex Brundle, and three-time winner of the Nürburgring 24 Hours, Frank Stippler, will also be representing sportscars at the 2025 Goodwood Revival.

The Revival will also see a combined 94 World Superbike wins represented on the Motor Circuit. Three-time WSBK Champion Troy Bayliss will be joined by 2011 Champion Carlos Checa, Leon Haslam, Sylvain Barrier, Eugene Laverty and Tommy Bridewell.

The world of American motorsport will also be represented in spectacular fashion, with some of the greatest IndyCar drivers of the 21st century confirmed to be in attendance.

Winner of the 2013 Indy 500 and 2004 IndyCar Series Champion Tony Kanaan is the latest of the sport's stars to be announced as a driver at the 2025 Revival, where he will be racing in the RAC TT Celebration in a 1961 Jaguar E-type 'semi-lightweight' originally raced by Bruce McLaren, and a Ford Zodiac in the St. Mary's Trophy presented by Motul.

The familiar face of Derek Bell at Goodwood

And he will be in familiar company. Current title contender and six-time IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon and his old team-mate and rival Dario Franchitti, himself a four-time Champion, will also be competing over the event. Like Kanaan, both men are themselves winners of the prestigious Indy 500, Franchitti took the chequered flag on three occasions, and Dixon once.

Furthermore, seven-time NASCAR Champion and former IndyCar racer Jimmie Johnson will return to light up the Revival with his inimitable charisma and dramatic driving style, not to mention that Villeneuve also has the elusive honour of slotting into this category, alongside his F1 achievements, as winner of the 1995 Indy 500.

And there will be a huge contingent of touring car racers, past and present, strutting their stuff around the Motor Circuit.

In all, Anthony Reid, Gordon Shedden, Jake Hill, Matt Neal, Steve Soper, Tiff Needell, Rob Huff, Andy Priaulx and Tom Ingram provide a banquet of 197 British Touring Car Championship race wins between them.

That also amounts to four World Touring Car Championships, three for Priaulx and one for Huff, and eight BTCC titles from Shedden (3), Neal (3), Ingram (1) and Hill (1). It makes for undoubtedly one of the most decorated touring car cohorts in Revival history.

Tickets for the Goodwood Revival are now limited – go to https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/tickets-and-packages to book.