Callroute sponsors Chichester squash team

Callroute have signed a main sponsorship deal with Chichester Centurions squash team as the new season begins.

The sponsorship champions the world-class professional players of the Centurions, empowering them to showcase their elite talent on the grand stage of the new Optasia Squash Super League, hosted by England Squash.

The competition will pit the local team against five of England’s top clubs, who will feature some of the world’s best players. Thanks to Callroute’s support, the Chichester Centurions have secured world-class talents like Jonah Bryant and Katie Maliff bolstering their lineup for an unforgettable season.

The funding comes as squash prepares for the 2028 Olympics, where it will be included as a sport for the first time. Callroute's funding will contribute to the evolution of elite squash. As part of the sponsorship, Callroute has collaborated with Solent Creatives, a student-powered creative agency within Solent University. Photographer and sport student, Champ Khamnaen, was selected to shoot all the images for this partnership.

"We are thrilled to be able to support our local community in more ways than one with this partnership." said Ewan Haig, CEO at Callroute. "Sponsoring the local team will not only enhance the world of sports in our area, but also nurture the next generation of athletes. We are excited to follow the team's journey and see how our funding contributes to the growth of squash in the 2028 Olympics."

