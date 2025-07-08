Celebrating team spirit: Hailsham Harriers shine at the Bewl 5 and 15 Miles

A turnout of 27 determined Hailsham Harriers faced two challenging, multi-terrain courses around the scenic Bewl Water Reservoir – voted as one of the UK’s best races and organised by Wadhurst Runners in conjunction with the Nice Work Events team.

A 5-mile and a 15-mile race offered a little of everything, from tree routes to gravel, hills to country lanes, sweeping meadows and steep descents, a combined total of 520 people braved the two challenging courses.

The 15-mile event, now in its 25th year, forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix league of 12 races held throughout the year whereby Sussex clubs compete against each other for team and individual prizes.

With high humidity and temperatures in the mid 20s the forecast rain held off for the morning with the 15-mile race starting at 10am.

Hailsham Harriers ready to run at Bewl Water

First over the line for Hailsham in an impressive performance was Chris Doherty in 4th position overall in 1:36:21, followed by men’s captain Carl Barton running a course personal best in 1:50:51 – while Claire Keith 1:57:16 flew over the line, first Hailsham lady home and fourth female.

Alice Denning delivered a sensational performance despite feeling under the weather in 1:59:51 with Adam Davies and ladies’ captain Helen O’Sullivan finishing together in 2:06:54.

Matt Courtnell crossed the line with a strong performance in 2:10:03 followed by Mark Bassett 2:17:24, Oli Paterson 2:17:28 and Katy Reed 2:17:40. Belinda Cramp also delivered a course personal best in 2:22:11, followed by big Simon Haddon in 2:26:21, Robin Warwick 2:31:16, Gary Smith 2:33:25, and club vice chair Tom Price 2:34:01, tackling the course for the first time.

Steph Bassett 2:34:49 raced to a new course PB, Claire Shilling 2:42:19 raced her first 15-mile event, while Vinny Thrower, Shaun Webster and Alan Thornton stuck together to cross the line in 2:42:38.

Harriers ladies celebrating at the Bewl Water finish

Hailsham’s Sussex Grand Prix representative, Victoria Little, finished the tough 15-mile course in 2:48:49, with Andrea Gilkes running her longest ever run in 2:49:32 and Ros Daintree finishing strongly in 2:59:20.

Team mates and best friends Claire Hope and Lou Lou Williams shared the ups and downs of the 15-mile route together, crossing the line hand in hand in 3:07:05 with Hailsham’s Ladies vice-captain Lisa Phillips-Horner completing the twenty-six strong black and red team in 3:23:15.

In the 5-mile event, which started at 10:30, Sarah Day raced the tough course to finish 6th female in 42:52.

Both races helped to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) with many runners donating the cost of their medal and T-shirt, while Harvey’s Brewery were on hand to reward runners with a free pint and Wadhurst Runners had baked a fine array of delicious cakes and treats.

Lou Lou Williams and Claire Hope all smiles at the finish of the Bewl 15

Hailsham Harriers thanked Wadhurst Runners and the Nice Work events team for their wonderful marshals, great cake and a well-organised event.

Hailsham Harriers welcome junior and senior runners of all abilities. Training takes place every Tuesday, with alternate Wednesdays and Thursdays each week, plenty of parkrun camaraderie on Saturdays and a social run over the downs at weekends. Visit hailsham-harriers.org.uk for more information or see them on Facebook.