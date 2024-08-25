Celebration Mile day at Goodwood - in 32 pictures

Ice Max recorded his first Group success in the William Hill Celebration Mile after heavy rain on Saturday morning changed the going from good, good to soft in places to soft all over, resulting in John and Thady Gosden withdrawing favourite Lead Artist.

In a field of only four, Ice Max (5/1) was the only three-year-old, and after Poker Face led inside the final furlong, Ice Max won by a length from the 5-4 favourite under Clifford Lee for trainer Karl Burke.

Later there was a big turnout in the winner’s enclosure after Goodwood Odyssey – owned by the Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group – won the William Hill Proper Betting Handicap as 15/8 favourite for trainer David Menuisier.

Elsewhere there were wins for Serving With Style, Anshoda, City of Delight, Kittyfoyle and Enchanting.

The bank holiday racing at Goodwood was concluding today (Sunday), with the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap among the contests.

The bank holiday racing at Goodwood was concluding today (Sunday), with the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap among the contests.

