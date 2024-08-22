Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celebration Mile is the highlight of three days of racing and family entertainment at Goodwood over the bank holiday weekend.

Saturday’s William Hill-sponsored race is Goodwood’s biggest of the year outside Glorious week and there are ten runners in the frame ahead of final declarations.

The Gosdens’ Lead Artist, Ralph Beckett’s Sonny Liston and the William Haggas-trained Maljoom are among the favourites.

The Group 2 race is the highlight of a Saturday line-up that also includes the Prestige Fillies’ Stakes and a series of competitive handicaps.

Racing at Goodwood - ranked well inside the top 10 raceourses to visit in a new study | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Goodwood’s big weekend starts on Friday night and continues until Sunday – when the final race is the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap, celebrating our new app which more and more people are downloading.

Friday evening’s racing is followed by the traditional musical fireworks display and there will also be circus performers and a fun fair.

Saturday brings more fun and games complementing the racing, including face painting and a petting zoo.

Sunday’s racing includes the City of Chichester Selling Stakes as well as the annual race named annually in honour of the Observer’s support for the racecourse.

Tickets start at £18 and under-18s get in free. See www.goodwood.com/horseracing/fixtures-events/august-bank-holiday/ or call 01243 755055.

We’ll have reports and pictures in next week’s paper and, throughout the weekend, on the Observer app. Download it and get a free trial today!