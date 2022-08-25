Celebration Mile is highlight of Goodwood's big racing weekend

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The track’s August bank holiday festival features a total of 20 races – including the Chichester Observer Handicap tomorrow evening.

All three days’ sport is supplemented by a wide range of family entertainment around the racecourse, with the traditional Friday night fireworks returning tomorrow for the first time since 2019.

Saturday’s race card is the strongest – featuring the Group 2 Celebration Mile, the Group 3 Prestige Fillies’ Stakes and March Stakes and a big handicap.

Racing returns to Goodwood on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with 20 races planned over the holiday weekend | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Sunday’s racing highlight is the Group 3 Supreme Stakes.

Clerk of the course Ed Arkell said the racecourse was in fine condition, having recovered from the rigours of Glorious week and benefitted from a little rain earlier this week.

Arkell said: “We’re looking forward to a very good weekend of racing.

"Saturday’s line-up of races is traditionally one of the strongest of the season and there is plenty of interest among entries.”

Throughout the weekend, racegoers can enjoy a fairground, a petting zoo, coconut shy, face painters, and trips to the start.

A spectacular firework display set to music will illuminate the night sky after tomorrow’s racing – choreographed by the same company that designed The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Goodwood Racecourse director Jon Barnett said; “Bank Holiday Weekend brings a wonderful atmosphere, whether it be a day out with family and friends or an opportunity to enjoy some of our great hospitality on offer in one of our shared bars such as the Sussex Roof Garden Bar or Sussex Lounge.

“The Celebration Mile is one of our feature races outside of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and it is always hotly contested.

"With great entertainment across all enclosures, there is no better place to spend the weekend. U18s go free, all activities are complimentary, and there’s a free return shuttle bus from Chichester Station to make accessibility incredibly easy.”