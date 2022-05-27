Championships are family affair for Haywards Heath Harriers

Kleri Tantele was the top Harrier finishing first and winning gold in the senior women’s javelin. Silver medals were awarded to Lucy Barker in the under-15 girls 100m final and Helen Diack in the senior women’s triple jump.

It was a family affair with a mother, daughter and son all competing. Helen Diack (mother) was competing in the triple jump, daughter (Jessica) in the Under-13 Minithon (150 metres sprint, long jump and shot putt) and Jack also in the Minithon (High Jump, 800 metres and Shot Putt). Jessica finished in 18th place and Jack 21st.

Selected county champ results: 100m U15W Final 2nd 13.55 Lucy Barker * Heat 1st 13.54 (pb); Final 5th 13.74 Siobhan McMahon Heat 3rd 13.70 (pb); 150m U13G Final 7th 24.99 (pb) Jessica Diack; 200m U17M; Heat 5th 27.03 Ho Wan Orin Tang; 800m U13G; Final 6th 2:52.5 (pb) Annabelle Parkin; 800m U13B; Final 10th 3:16.88 (pb) Jack Diack; 1500m U17M; Race 1 7th 4:42.8 (pb) Jonathan Beckett; Race 2 8th 4:25.91 (pb) Sam Fernley; 1500m U15B; Final 4th 4:35.24 (pb) Arun Khursheed; Final 5th 4:39.09 (pb) Finlay Blythe; High Jump U13 G; Final 8th 1m10 (pb) Annabelle Parkin; High Jump U13B; Final 4th 1m05 (pb) Jack Diack; Long Jump U17M; Final 6th 4m67 Ho Wan Orin Tang; Long Jump U13G; Final 6th 3m17 (pb) Jessica Diack.

Harriers' Jessica and Helen Diack

Sean Duff ran in the Copenhagen Marathon, breaking his personal best time by five minutes with a new best time of 3hr 5min 36sec.

Oli Farr completed his 74h marathon at the Winnie-The-Pooh Run. He completed the marathon in 5hr 10min.

Pete Francis and James Bennett both ran in the Manchester Half Marathon on Sunday. Pete was first home in a personal best time of 1.26.18. James finished in 1.30.53.

Abby Ross ran in the Bognor 10k and finished in a time of 44.39.

Harriers' Sean Duff

At the Horsham 10k, Jack Chivers finished in 44.37 and Carl Bicknell in 48.41.

Parkrun round-up:

Clair parkrun: 1st Will Grey 17:56 (pb); 2nd Ben Duncan 17:59 (pb); 4th Marcus Kimmins 19:08; 7th Andy Hind 19:54; 8th Alex Todd 20:02 (pb); 12th Oliver Francis 20:54; 19th Simon Robinson 22:42; 30th Viggo Skov 23:34 (pb); 31st Katie Reed 23:44; 32nd Jason Robinson 24:08; 33rd Howard Booth 24:17; 35th Carl Bicknell 24:20; 45th Gemma Morgan 25:43; 47th Annabel Axford 26:01; 56th Kath Buckeridge 26:52; 61st Ian Dumbrell 27:19; 80th Shelagh Robinson 29:54.

Brighton & Hove parkrun: 150th Sarah Hamilton 25:41.

Burgess Hill Runners' Mark Santer, Caroline Santer, Kevin Cross and Christelle Maugiron at the Gatwick event

Finsbury parkrun: 103rd James Smyth 24:36.

Tilgate parkrun: 52nd Jack Chivers 22:52; 95th Ryan Armstrong 24:58; 156th Michael Parish 28:31.

Parke parkrun: 86th Emma Pryor 33:53.

East Brighton parkrun: 5th Paul Cousins 20:57; 6th Barry Tullett 20:59; 7th Julian Boyer 21:00; 45th Linda Tullett 34:14.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

Burgess Hill Runners took on a range of races including an international marathon, a local running festival and another fun run.

Te local festival was Run Gatwick, a popular one for the club again this year, featuring a 5k, 10k and half marathon.

Set in the beautiful West Sussex and Surrey countryside on fully closed roads around Gatwick Airport, "a unique and exciting running experience is promised".

In the 5k, Neil Grigg was first for BHR in 16:11, followed closely by Jon Boxall in 17:06.

In the 10k, Tom Dallman took the top spot for BHR in 42:28. He was followed by Linda Beattie (58:53), Joanne Dallmann (1:00:36) and Caroline Santer (1:20:44).

And finally in the half marathon, first for BHR was Mark Santer in 1:33:41. He was followed by Oliver Dewdney (1:43:37), Kevin Cross (1:43:43), Florence Robinson (1:45:32), Christelle Maugiron (1:58:25), Carole Mills (2:11:08), Louise Fox (2:15:39), Michael Shipp (2:26:49) and Wendy White (2:49:59).

The club had a number of runners take on the West Sussex Fun Run League Hedgehopper 5 organised by the Portslade Hedgehoppers.

First for BHR was Rob Shallow in 37:34. He was followed by Andrew Bishop (39:48), Annette Maynard (40:29), Trevor Symes (41:36), John Palmer (44:55), Richard Light (46:12), Antonia Boxall (46:42), Sally Symes (47:20), Thomas Peel-Yates (49:27), Chris Page (49:39), Karen Harvey (50:46), George Wotton (51:28), Nicola Saunders (54:01), Hugh Stevenage (56:28), Genie Lowson (1:09:00) and Eileen Adlam (1:12:20).

And last but not least, Oliver Day travelled to Prague to take on the Prague Marathon. He completed the cobbled stone course in 3:20:35.

The long awaited Green Belt Relay, a 22-stage 220 mile running relay around the outside of London, was organised by The Stragglers running club.