Charity will be winner from Coral-backed Chichester Observer tipping contest at Glorious Goodwood

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 09:57 BST
It’s the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival – and that means it’s time for the annual Chichester Observer tipping competition, sponsored by Coral bookmakers.

Each year we assemble a small team to predict winners from Saturday’s seven races as Glorious reaches its final furlong for the year.

This year, Coral are donating a record amount for this competition – £250 – to go to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Selecting their hoped-for winners today are ITV Racing’s Rishi Persad, Goodwood CEO Adam Waterworth, Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell, Coral’s Dave Stevens and me – Observer and sussexworld.co.uk sport reporter and editor Steve Bone.

The sun has returned to Goodwood after a damp day three | Picture: Clive Bennett
The sun has returned to Goodwood after a damp day three | Picture: Clive Bennett

It’s wins that count. The tipster with the most wins is the victor, and if there’s a tie, the one with the most placed horses will be the champ.

We’ll have news of who wins and which charity they are supporting on this website.

Saturday’s selections

Rishi Persad: 1.20 Arabian Crown, 1.55 Galashiels, 2.30 Sueno, 3.05 Elmonjed, 3.45 Mudbir, 4.20 Corinth, 4.55 Toimy Son.

Adam Waterworth: 1.20 Al Aasy, 1.55 French Duke, 2.30 Serenity Prayer, 3.05 Commanche Falls, 3.45 Consolidation, 4.20 Isaac Newton, 4.55 Treasure Time.

Ed Arkell: 1.20 Candleford, 1.55 Sam Hawkens, 2.30 Serenity Prayer, 3.05 Korker, 3.45 Consolidation, 4.20 Lion of Alba, 4.55 Killybegs Warrior.

Dave Stevens: 1.20 Al Aasy, 1.55 Duraji, 2.30 Goodie Two Shoes, 3.05 Get It, 3.45 Mudbir, 4.20 Lion Of Alba, 4.55 Alpha Crucis.

Steve Bone: 1.20 Meydaan, 1.55 Sam Hawkens, 2.30 Term of Endearment, 3.05 Circe, 3.45 Yah Mo Be There, 4.20 Exclusive Code, 4.55 Gladius.

