Chichester RFC and Bognor RFC are looking forward to the 2023-24 rugby season with great optimism. Here’s how both are shaping up...

CHICHESTER

Things at Oaklands Park have been moving at pace during the close season as Chichester RFC prepare for the new campaign.

Off the field, a large new balcony has been put in place, providing a fantastic viewing area, while a new serving hatch will offer hot food, cold drinks and beer on tap.

The blue and blue of Chichester RFC in action at Gravesend last season | Picture: Alison Tanner

The completion of many years of improvements on the top floor will allow the club to focus on refurbishing the ground floor. Work has progressed here too.

Senior men’s director of rugby Paul Colley said: “We are all looking forward to the start of a compelling 23/24 season. The first home game for the senior men’s ones is London Irish Wild Geese on September 9.

"This season sees the ones move into a new and exciting Regional 2 South Central league. The blue and blue will face a plethora of new opposition, starting with Salisbury (away) on Saturday (Sep 2).

"We look forward to playing other new opponents in Reading, Newbury, Jersey, Witney and Wimborne, as well as against old rivals Tottonians, Guildford, Farnham, Winchester and London Irish Wild Geese.

Bognor players and coaches at pre-season training

"Many of the away fixtures are much closer than those of the past and we hope to see more our supporters and friends at them.

"This season the ones have a new captain, Tom Whitehouse. Tom was one of our form players last season and we wish him all the best as we compete in what will be a very competitive league.

"Pre-season training has gone well with lots of new faces and the loss of some players, giving a fresh new feel for the coaching team to develop the playing style.

"We’re delighted to have retained ex-professional, Army and UK Armed Forces player Ken Dowding as our head coach and level three qualified coach Mark Norton as the senior coach for this season.

"The second team will again compete in Hampshire Counties 2 under new captain Joel Day. This vital bridge to first team rugby is critically important."

The threes, led by long-serving Simon Campbell, had an excellent season last term and have been promoted to Hampshire Counties 4.

Colley said: “I’m sure the regular threes guys will go well playing a good social level and allowing for anyone wishing to lace up their boots for one last season or for their very first.

“Our colts continue to shine and have had two good seasons and have been placed in the Hampshire A league to face the best colts sides in Hampshire. We wish skipper Will Mesney and the lads all the best under head coach Declan Hutchings.

"The colts kick off with a national cup clash at Hove on September 24.

"The colts are the crucial pathway to senior rugby with the likes of James Smith, Dan Heriot, Seamus McCormack, Ollie Horne, Luca Fleming, Lucas Hutton, Callum Hall, Dylan Murray all moving to senior rugby.

"We are also a running ladies team under the guidance of ladies DoR Holly Hart and head coach Ryan Breach. Women`s rugby is a massive growth area.”

BOGNOR RFC

Newly promoted Bognor Rugby Club are raring to go.

In the middle of the picture within this article, Head Coach Karl Flinn is flanked by his coaching team, Paddy Burnett (Fitness and Conditioning), Nick Baker (Backs Coach), Paul Mitchell (Forwards Coach) and Billy Toone (Backs Coach).

In the back row (second from right) is returning first team captain Shane Stevens while in the front row (far left) is newly elected second team captain Marc Voigt.

“We know that we have a very young squad”, said Flinn, “and that it will be a big step up to compete in Hampshire Counties 1.

"But we are excited by the challenge and are confident that we have the talent to do well in this league.”

After friendlies against Chichester, Pulborough and Shoreham, the first XV play their first league match of the season at home on Saturday, September 16 (3pm).

Before the match the recently completed new changing rooms will be officially opened, followed by a luncheon for 80 guests.