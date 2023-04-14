The Sussex Road Relay Championships made a welcome return to Preston Park, Brighton, on Saturday as the finale of the county winter programme – and Chichester Runners had successful day.

Over a virtually flat one mile loop, all juniors were involved in a one lap challenge while the seniors and masters tackled a double lap.

Several of Chichester’s juniors made their mark.

In the under-13 boys’ race Ben Stewart, the new Chichester Corporate Challenge Year 8 record holder, had a greatbattle with Sussex cross country champion Fin Lumber-Fry from Eastbourne on the opening lap.

Some of the Chichester Runners veterans at the road relays

Stewart just had to give way over the last 200m to his rival but both boys were rewarded with the fastest laps of the day in their age group in 5min 14sec and 5.17.

Max Gayle ran a good second lap for the team with newcomer Joe Stewart taking over in a close third place. Another solid run was rewarded with fourth team place.

In the under-15 girls’ race, Chichester trio Ela Pemberton, Carrie Anelay and Millie Isitt all had good runs but had to settle for fourth, depriving them of team medals after success at Goodwood, Bexhill and Brighton over cross country.

For the boys, Sanley Wilkes gave the under-15s a good start with a 5.24 clocking and was well backed up by Sam Cato and Digby Fulford to come home ninth in a competitive age group,

Sam Wyatt posted a fast individual time for an incomplete B team as did younger sister Anna in the under-13 girls’ race.

Having impressed at the Inter-Counties for Sussex in March, Alice Cox-Rusbridge was given the first lag for the senior women’s team and turned in an 11.55 clocking.

Under-17 Anya Barrett settled into third place for one of the fastest times of the day in her age group and handed to Imogen Mathews, who had got her Sussex vest over the winter.

Matthews ran for all her might but could not hold off a fast-finishing Brighton Phoenix runner to deprive Chichester of bronze.

The ever-reliable masters contingent of Chichester’s women’s team did not disappoint. With the three veteran age groups running together, there was healthy club rivalry between the over-50s and over-60s to see who would be the first trio to finish.

In the end it was the over-50s who took the honours with Emma Wickens, Nadia Anderson and Elizabeth Robinson gaining team bronze in their age group.

Just behind were the all-conquering over-60s who retained their title from 2022 with Jane Harrop and Helen Dean posting the two fastest laps before Amanda Godfrey safely negotiated the final lap and finished well clear of Arena 80 and Brighton & Hove to clinch gold.

A good run was notched by a multi-age trio of over-70 Wendy Whelan, over-40 Elaine Cruttenden and over-60 Sue Baker, who acquitted themselves well.

Lisa Pemberton, Beccy Davis and Sasha Vargin were involved in the senior race and would have been able to score in the masters event later and would have come away with bronze.

Chichester’s veteran men’s over-50s nd over 60s just made it into the top 10 with Steve Davy, Tim Brown and Jim Garland in action for the over 50s and Garland’s 11.45 fastest.

For the over 60s Andy Wingham, Richard Ayling and Dave Reading were in action with Wim Amir and Peter Dunne capable reserves in the B team while Peter Sullivan, Andires Spies and Peter Anderson came home in 18th for the over 50 B team.

