Chichester Corporate Challenge - 67 great pictures from fog-bound opening race night

The series of city centre road races staged by Chichester Runners and AC has been going since 1992 and has grown steadily over that time, to the point where eight races are now staged on each of three evenings.

The first of this year’s evenings was staged in quite thick fog, but runners and organisers put conditions to one side to enjoy a fine evening’s athletics.

There were four races for Year 5 and 6 primary school pupils, two for secondary schools and an A and B race for adults.

See pictures from the event – by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff, David Richardson and Ian Luxford – on this page and the ones linked, and if you’re on the Observer app just scroll down the single page. Also worth checking out is the Lyn and Trev Sports gallery from the night here.

We’ll have race coverage in next week’s (March 13) Chichester Observer – and watch out for pictures and news from the second and third race nights, which follow on March 19 and April 2.

