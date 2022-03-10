Chichester Corporate Challenge - race night returns: picture gallery

Around 700 runners - adults and children - took part in the first of three race nights in the 2022 series around the tight streets of the city centre. You can read a full report here by Phil Baker from the organising team at Chichester Runners - but on this page and the ones linked see the action and some of the race winners in pictures taken by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. If you ran in the adult A or B race your name will be in the Chichester Observer, out now, on the results page. The second race night is next Wednesday - March 16.