With just under three weeks to go until the opening race night, entries are pouring in for the 2025 Chichester Corporate Challenge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the programme virtually unchanged for many years, all ages are catered for as the Year 5 and 6 primary schools races start each evening off, with the action continuing with secondary school and seniors’ races.

This year’s race nights are on March 5, March 19 and April 2, each evening’s action starting at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is always hot competition at the front of each race, one of the features of the event over the years has been to see new athletes emerging – with many of the younger ones having their first taste of competition.

Action from the final night of the 2024 Chichester Corporate Challenge - picture by David Richardson

All eyes in the primary event will be to see if last year’s winners can retain their titles. In the boys’ races it was a close-run thing with just 21 seconds separating the top three teams after the three races with Southbourne just pipping Kingsham and Downview.

There was no stopping a strong Oakwood squad in the girls’ event – they finished five minutes ahead of closest rivals North Mundham and Walberton & Binstead.

The secondary school races will have a number of talented Hampshire-based runners in the field as Portsmouth AC target the races to improve the athletes speed at the end of a winter’s cross country season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will not have things their own way, however, as Chichester’s juniors have been on fine form over the winter with the Bishop Luffa trio of Max Gayle, Isabella Lendrum and Ben Stewart out to retain their titles.

The seniors’ race looks to be wide open with Cameron Walker-Powell of Solemt Endurance and Worthing’s Emily Carman last year’s champions. Once again the main corporate team event will feature a strong DSTL Portsdown squad, who had 20 minutes to spare over their nearest rivals in 2024.

Race director Winston Bond advises runners to get entries in as soon as possible via the Chichester Runners & AC website – just follow the link to the Corporate Challenge.