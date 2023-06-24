NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Chichester Harbour Race Week plans being laid

The UK’s leading sailing harbour will again be the beautiful setting for the country’s most well-attended dinghy regatta when Chichester Harbour Race Week takes place this August.
By Simon Radford
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

This year’s five-day event begins on Monday, August 14 and will again be hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Hundreds of boats will be fighting for line honours in their classes, making the regatta an unmissable sight for spectators – just as it has been since the first event nearly 60 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chichester Harbour is proud to be home to this world-class dinghy and keelboat sailing regatta again in 2023,” said Simon Radford, chair of Chichester Harbour Federation, which organises the week.

Most Popular
Chichester Harbour Race Week - pictures by Peter HicksonChichester Harbour Race Week - pictures by Peter Hickson
Chichester Harbour Race Week - pictures by Peter Hickson

“Our harbour is recognised as the busiest for dinghy and keelboat racing in the UK and possibly the world.

"Chichester Harbour Race Week is an important event in the local sailing calendar bringing all the harbour’s sailing clubs together for a real celebration of racing.”

Last year 375 boats crewed by almost 600 competitors from just under 50 sailing clubs from around the UK – including the 13 clubs in the harbour – competed for trophies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another big turnout is anticipated for 2023 with many entrants already taking advantage of the ‘early bird’ entry fee running to June 30.

Chichester Harbour Race Week - pictures by Peter HicksonChichester Harbour Race Week - pictures by Peter Hickson
Chichester Harbour Race Week - pictures by Peter Hickson

Large entries are expected in the Fireball, Finn, 29er, RS 200, 2000, Aero7,6&5, Solo, ILCA 6&4, RS Feva, RS Tera, Optimist & RS Elite classes, with plenty of others involved. See chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net/

Related topics:Chichester HarbourHayling Island