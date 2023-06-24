The UK’s leading sailing harbour will again be the beautiful setting for the country’s most well-attended dinghy regatta when Chichester Harbour Race Week takes place this August.

This year’s five-day event begins on Monday, August 14 and will again be hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Hundreds of boats will be fighting for line honours in their classes, making the regatta an unmissable sight for spectators – just as it has been since the first event nearly 60 years ago.

“Chichester Harbour is proud to be home to this world-class dinghy and keelboat sailing regatta again in 2023,” said Simon Radford, chair of Chichester Harbour Federation, which organises the week.

Chichester Harbour Race Week - pictures by Peter Hickson

“Our harbour is recognised as the busiest for dinghy and keelboat racing in the UK and possibly the world.

"Chichester Harbour Race Week is an important event in the local sailing calendar bringing all the harbour’s sailing clubs together for a real celebration of racing.”

Last year 375 boats crewed by almost 600 competitors from just under 50 sailing clubs from around the UK – including the 13 clubs in the harbour – competed for trophies.

Another big turnout is anticipated for 2023 with many entrants already taking advantage of the ‘early bird’ entry fee running to June 30.

