Chichester Harbour Race Week set to welcome hundreds of sailors

Entries are building well for the biggest dinghy regatta on the south coast, Chichester Harbour Race Week.

From August 11 to 15 at least 350 boats are expected to race in 18 separate fleets on the expanse of open water at the mouth of Chichester Harbour.

Run by more than 100 volunteers from member clubs of the Harbour Federation, and hosted by Hayling Island SC, Race Week offers great competition for sailors of all ages and abilities, and provides a memorable multi-coloured spectacle for shoreside watchers.

While the racing is serious, the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, and often several generations of the same family are on the water.

The event inspires loyalty, with many sailors returning year on year – but newcomers are warmly welcomed.

As always, the largest contingent of racers will come from the host club, with Emsworth SC the next most enthusiastic.

While the entry list remains open until the final day of the week, the wide appeal of the event is clear.

Biggest out-of-Harbour supporter is Bowmoor SC in the Cotswolds, which had entered 24 boats well before the ‘early bird’ deadline back at the end of June. Competitors are also travelling from Guernsey, Derbyshire, Middle Nene, Northampton, Leigh and Lowton, South Wales, and many clubs in southern England.

Besides extreme racing machines such as twin-trapeze 49er Olympic class and other high-speed dinghies flying asymmetric spinnakers there is plenty of representation from long-established classic dinghies.

The 2025 event will see the biggest fleet of Ospreys for years, there will be Finns and Fireballs, Solos, Wayfarers, 505s and Flying Fifteens. There will be a host of modern single-handers too, especially RS Aero 5s, 6s and 7s for adults and Teras for youngsters.

To fit with this year’s tides, racing will be in the afternoons, with starts from 12.35 on the Monday and progressively later as the week continues, until Friday’s competitors in the two largest groups hear their starting signals from 3.05.

East Head is a good vantage point, especially as dinghies come close to the shore to avoid adverse tidal streams, and spectators on either side of the Harbour entrance will be rewarded with the sight of the RS Elite keelboats heading out and back in before and after competing in Hayling Bay.

More details of the event, entry forms, and a photo gallery from 2024 are on the Race Week website: chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net