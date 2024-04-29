Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club crowned champions
Under the fantastic management of Squad Manager Toby Palmer, the team displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.
The squad, comprising Mat Worden (captain), Craig Hindmarsh, James Marks, Stuart Marks, Lewis Strudwick, Tiago Carvalho, Joe Glover, Andrew Bishop, Ben Green, James Bird, Laurence Creamer, Neal Smith, Adolfo Marin, Harry Boyd and Tommy Cartledge showcased outstanding teamwork and sportsmanship, leading to their triumphant win.
Looking forward, the team now sets their sights on the future, aiming for further success and continued excellence in the world of iPadel.
Manager Toby Palmer expressed his elation, stating: "I am immensely proud of the team's hard work and dedication. This victory is a testament to their exceptional skills and unwavering commitment."
Captain Mat Worden shared his excitement, saying: "Winning the national finals is a dream come true for all of us. This victory is a result of our unity as a team and our relentless pursuit of excellence on the court."
Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club's triumph in the national iPadel finals marks a significant milestone for the team, highlighting their talent, perseverance, and determination in the sport.