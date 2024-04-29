Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club crowned champions

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club has secured a remarkable victory in the national iPadel finals held in Bristol.
By TOBY PALMERContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Under the fantastic management of Squad Manager Toby Palmer, the team displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament.

The squad, comprising Mat Worden (captain), Craig Hindmarsh, James Marks, Stuart Marks, Lewis Strudwick, Tiago Carvalho, Joe Glover, Andrew Bishop, Ben Green, James Bird, Laurence Creamer, Neal Smith, Adolfo Marin, Harry Boyd and Tommy Cartledge showcased outstanding teamwork and sportsmanship, leading to their triumphant win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking forward, the team now sets their sights on the future, aiming for further success and continued excellence in the world of iPadel.

Chichester winning team.Chichester winning team.
Chichester winning team.

Manager Toby Palmer expressed his elation, stating: "I am immensely proud of the team's hard work and dedication. This victory is a testament to their exceptional skills and unwavering commitment."

Captain Mat Worden shared his excitement, saying: "Winning the national finals is a dream come true for all of us. This victory is a result of our unity as a team and our relentless pursuit of excellence on the court."

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club's triumph in the national iPadel finals marks a significant milestone for the team, highlighting their talent, perseverance, and determination in the sport.

Related topics:Bristol