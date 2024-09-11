Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club host thrilling men’s padel final

Mat Worden and Lewis Strudwick win coveted Padel title

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club proudly hosted its much-anticipated Men’s Padel Club Championships, attracting over 30 pairs of skilled competitors vying for the prestigious trophy. The event showcased the growing popularity of padel in the region, with an impressive turnout of spectators eager to support their favorite players.

The thrilling final match saw the dynamic duo of James Bird and Harry Boyd go head-to-head against the formidable pairing of Lewis Strudwick and Mat Worden. The atmosphere was electric as the audience cheered on the athletes, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

In a nail-biting showdown, Lewis Strudwick and Mat Worden emerged victorious, claiming the trophy and solidifying their status as champions in the club. Their exceptional teamwork and skill set them apart, delighting the crowd with their impressive performance.

Chichester Padel finalists.

Mat Worden expressed his excitement after the match, stating: “Winning this championship means a lot to us, it’s fantastic to see our efforts pay off. The support from the club and the community made this event truly special.”

Harry Boyd, reflecting on the final, added: “It was an incredible match, and we gave it our all. Those boys made me feel like I was left outside alone in that final, so plenty to work on. We’ll definitely be back next year to claim the title!”

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club continues to establish itself as the premier destination for padel in West Sussex, fostering a vibrant community of players and fans. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to excellence, the club is dedicated to promoting the sport and providing a welcoming environment for all skill levels.

For more information about upcoming events and membership opportunities, please visit Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s website or contact the club directly.