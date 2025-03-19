Chichester Racquets Club are hosting a new LTA walking tennis initiative.

They have introduced Walking Tennis sessions as part of their inclusive coaching programme, in collaboration with the Lawn Tennis Association’s Open Court initiative.

Walking Tennis is designed to offer a fun and friendly environment for individuals with long-term health or mobility conditions, including those with Parkinson’s disease, the elderly or anyone who may have difficulty running on the court. The sessions provide a gentler pace of play, making tennis accessible to a wider audience.

The Walking Tennis sessions are held every Tuesday from 10:30am to 11:30am at CRAFC, in Oaklands Park. Non-members are welcome to participate, with the first session offered free of charge and subsequent sessions priced at £5 each.

Walking tennis participants at Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club

For more information or to book a session, interested individuals can contact Justin Pollard, via the club on [email protected]

CRAFC is committed to providing high-level sports and fitness facilities in a modern environment, offering a range of racket sports, including tennis, squash, racketball and padel.

The club’s inclusive approach ensures that everyone, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to engage in physical activity and be part of a supportive community.

For more details about the club’s facilities and other coaching programmes, please visit the Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s official website crafc.co.uk or email [email protected]