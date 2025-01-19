Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club secure top spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s padel first team triumphed over Limpsfield twos with a commanding 4-0 victory, solidifying their position at the top of the South East League A.

Mat Worden, Joe Glover, Lewis Strudwick, and Tommy DF Cartledge worked seamlessly together to achieve this win.

Worden, a key player for the team, demonstrated his dedication and focus by pulling through his match with remarkable resilience.

Known for being meticulous about his preparation, his commitment to his sponsors Namaste Punjab and Sugar Coat played a significant role in his performance, proving readiness is essential for success on the court.

Chichester men’s first team

“This victory is a testament to our hard work and teamwork throughout the season,” said Worden. “We’re thrilled to be at the top of the league, and we owe a lot to our preparation and support from our sponsors

Fans and supporters are encouraged to cheer the team on as they strive for further success

For more information about padel and how you can play contact the Club directly on 01243 785664