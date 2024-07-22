Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club secure victory against The Padel Hub 2s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Men’s 1st team secure their place in the ipadel National Finals

In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club triumphed over The Padel Hub 2nd team with a commanding 4-0 victory on Saturday.

The match, part of the iPadel league, showcased the unwavering determination of Chichester’s team, comprised of Captain Mat Worden, Harry Boyd, James Marks, and Stuart Marks.

With this latest win, Chichester remains unbeaten in the league, solidifying their status as a formidable contender. The victory not only highlights their exceptional performance throughout the season but also secures their place in the highly anticipated national finals, scheduled to take place in Bristol on Saturday, October 5.

Chichester Men’s 1st Team.

Team Manager Toby Palmer expressed his pride in the team’s performance, stating: “I am incredibly proud of our players today. Their hard work, dedication, and teamwork have truly paid off. We are excited to represent Chichester at the national finals and are committed to bringing home the trophy.”

The success of the team has been further bolstered by the support of local sponsors. Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club is thrilled to announce its partnership with Nemaste Punjab, recognized as one of Chichester’s best Indian restaurant.

As the team prepares for the national stage, the Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club community remains united in their support, eager to cheer on their players as they aim for victory in Bristol.

