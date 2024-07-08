Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club triumph against The Padel Hub Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Men’s 1st team vs Padel Hub Crawley

On Sunday, July 7, the Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club visited The Padel Hub in Crawley for their third match in the highly competitive iPadel Leagues.

Demonstrating remarkable skill and teamwork, Chichester extended their unbeaten run, winning the match with an impressive 4-0 victory without dropping a single set.

The team, comprising Mat Worden, Joe Glover, Harry Boyd, and James Bird, delivered a series of dominant performances:

Chichester Men’s 1st team.

Joe Glover & Mat Worden vs. 2nd Team: 6-1, 6-0Joe Glover & Mat Worden vs. 1st Team: 6-2, 6-1James Bird & Harry Boyd vs. 1st Team: 7-6, 6-1James Bird & Harry Boyd vs. 2nd Team: 6-2, 6-3

The highlight of the day was the fierce and spicy first match between James Bird and Harry Boyd against The Padel Hub’s first team. The tightly contested first set, which ended 7-6, showcased James Bird's exceptional strength, determination, and grit, leaving the spectators in awe as he helped secure the win for Chichester.

Team captain Mat Worden expressed his pride in the team’s performance: “I couldn’t be prouder of our squad today. Every player showed immense dedication and skill.

The match between James and Harry against The Padel Hub’s first team was particularly thrilling and truly highlighted the competitive spirit and resilience of our team. We’re excited to keep this momentum going in the iPadel Leagues.”

Chichester Rackets & Fitness Club’s continued success in the iPadel Leagues is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its players. The club looks forward to future matches and aims to maintain their unbeaten record.

For more information about Chichester Rackets & Fitness Club and their upcoming matches, please visit our website or contact us directly.