Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club's 1st team triumphs

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:28 BST
The Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club's 1st team faced off against Winchester's 2nd team in a thrilling padel match as part of the iPadel League. Despite some rain interruptions, Chichester emerged victorious with a commanding 4-0 win.

The winning team from Chichester featured Stuart Marks, Mat Worden (captain), Lewis Strudwick, and Tommy DF Cartledge

This victory keeps Chichester's unbeaten streak intact, having not dropped a set so far in the league. They now stand just one win away from securing a spot in the national tournament.

A standout moment in the match was when Stuart Marks and Tommy DF Cartledge pulled through a tightly contested second set against Winchester's second pair. The duo clinched victory by winning the tiebreak 7-5, showcasing their determination and skill on the court.

Team Chichester Men’s 1st team.

Lewis Strudwick, a key player in the team, expressed his thoughts on the team's performance, stating, "I am incredibly proud of our team's resilience and teamwork. We are focused on our goal and determined to secure our spot in the national tournament where we know each team will have a ‘each to their own’ attitude."

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club's 1st team continues to impress in the iPadel League, demonstrating their prowess and determination as they aim for further success in the upcoming matches.

