Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club's Mat Worden ascends to top spot in county padel rankings

Mat Worden, the talented athlete from Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club, has recently achieved a remarkable feat in his Padel career. Mat has triumphed to claim the coveted number 1 position in the county, while simultaneously securing the impressive rank of 95 in England.

This significant accomplishment speaks volumes about Mat's dedication, skill, and perseverance in the competitive Padel arena.

Mat Worden expresses his gratitude towards his sponsor, Dropshot UK, stating: "I am truly thankful to Dropshot UK for their unwavering support on my journey to the top. Their belief in me has been instrumental in my success."

Not only does Mat Worden credit his personal achievements to his sponsor, but he also acknowledges the invaluable support he has received from the First and Second Teams at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

Their encouragement and backing have played a crucial role in Mat's journey towards success.

As the spotlight shines on Mat's incredible accomplishments, the question on everyone's mind is: Can Mat reach even greater heights in 2024?

With his talent, determination, and unwavering support system, the possibilities are endless.