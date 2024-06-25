Chichester Raquests & Fitness Club's 1st team dominates match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club’s 1st team showcased their exceptional talent and teamwork at the Men’s Division 3 LTA Group 6 competition held at The Padel Hub in Crawley on Sunday, June 23.

Competing against strong teams from West Worthing, Winchester, and The Padel Hub Crawley, Chichester’s team emerged victorious in all their matches, continuing their unbeaten streak since their formation.

The Chichester team, led by Captain Mat Worden, included skilled players James Bird, James Marks, Lewis Strudwick, and Joe Glover. Each member displayed outstanding athleticism and strategic play, contributing to the team's overall success.

The competition was fierce, but Chichester's team maintained their composure and executed their game plans flawlessly, securing victories in every match.

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club Men’s Padel 1st team.

Team manager Toby Palmer expressed his pride and satisfaction with the team’s performance.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each player,” said Palmer. “Mat Worden has shown exceptional leadership as captain, and the synergy among the players is remarkable. We are thrilled to have maintained our unbeaten record and look forward to continuing this momentum in future competitions.”

The matches were held in a competitive yet sportsmanlike atmosphere, with all teams demonstrating high levels of skill and determination. West Worthing, Winchester, and The Padel Hub Crawley put up strong performances, making the victories even more rewarding for Chichester.

