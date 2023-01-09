Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Action from Chichester v Reed Weybridge, Chichetser's second try

Chichester RFC host Reeds Weybridge - the match in 13 pictures

Rugby teams swung back into action on Saturday after their Christmas and new year break – and second-placed Reeds Weybridge were the visitors to Chichester RFC to kick off 2023.

By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago

The Surrey visitors proved marginally too strong for the home side, winning 25-18. Read a report in the Chichester Observer on Thursday and on this website later in the week but in the meantime see pictures by Chris Hatton on this page and the ones linked.

1. Action from Chichester v Reed Weybridge,

Action from Chichester v Reed Weybridge

Photo: Chris Hatton Photography

Photo Sales

2. Action from Chichester v Reed Weybridge,

Action from Chichester v Reed Weybridge

Photo: Chris Hatton Photography

Photo Sales

3. Chichester players in aprematch training session, before they take on Reed Weybridge, with Chichetser Cathedral in background.

Chichester players warm up to take on Reed Weybridge, with Chichetser Cathedral in the background

Photo: Chris Hatton Photography

Photo Sales

4. Action from Chichester v Reed Weybridge,

Action from Chichester v Reed Weybridge

Photo: Chris Hatton Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4