Clapham and Patching win first charity tournament held by Thakeham Short Mat Bowls Club

Clapham and Patching won the first charity tournament, held by Thakeham Short Mat Bowls Club recently, beating Bognor Goodwoods.

The cup and individual mugs were presented to the winning team by Norman, Thakeham’s Chairman. Twelve teams entered and we have been able to send a donation to Chestnut Tree House (Children’s Hospice Care) of £250.

Their thanks go to all who donated raffle prizes and to those who helped to make this day so special.

TSMBC was formed in 2019 and play at Thakeham Village Hall on Monday evenings and Wednesday afternoons. They welcome new members of any age. Please contact Barbara on 07539850848 for further information.