Collyer's Immy scores first for Harlequins Centre of Excellence

Collyer’s Immy Sellings scored a first try for Harlequins Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

Coming on as a second half replacement, back rower Immy touched down during Harlequins convincing 79 - 0 victory over Exeter Chiefs at Cobham Rugby Football Club’s Old Surbitonian’s Memorial Ground.

Immy, who joined Collyer’s from Millais School and is also a Collyer’s Student Ambassador, said: “I am proud to be part of the Harlequins set-up and was delighted to score my first try on Saturday. I hope to score many more in the future!”

During wild celebrations after the game, the Harlequins team also enjoyed meeting England and Harlequins star, Shaunagh Brown.

Immy (centre) touches down for Harlequins. Picture: Harlequins

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs, was delighted: “The Centre of Excellence is the elite player pathway for Harlequins’ women’s players. Immy is an unbelievable talent, who has worked incredibly hard to be selected for this programme.”

Immy, who also plays for club side Dorking RFC, will likely next appear for Harlequins in late November against a South East England representative side.