Collyer's men's hockey team miss out on English Nationals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team conceded heart-breaking last-minute goals in defeats to Sevenoaks (0-1) and Seaford (1-2), having lost to Harveys (0-3).

Hockey Coach and Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs, said: “To play at this level is an achievement. On another day we would have qualified for the nationals, but we’re now totally inspired to build massively competitive sides for both the men’s and women’s teams next year. The building blocks are in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Collyer’s team comprised: Brooke-Webb O, Bubb H (C), Child A (GK), Donaldson W, Emberson M; Ford P, Fitzpatrick K, Hannan D, King D; Mitchell O, Ramsden A, Shannon I, and Wiscombe H.

Collyer’s men’s hockey team this week after narrowly missing out on the national finals. Picture: submitted