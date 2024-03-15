Collyer's men's hockey team miss out on English Nationals
The team conceded heart-breaking last-minute goals in defeats to Sevenoaks (0-1) and Seaford (1-2), having lost to Harveys (0-3).
Hockey Coach and Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs, said: “To play at this level is an achievement. On another day we would have qualified for the nationals, but we’re now totally inspired to build massively competitive sides for both the men’s and women’s teams next year. The building blocks are in place.”
The Collyer’s team comprised: Brooke-Webb O, Bubb H (C), Child A (GK), Donaldson W, Emberson M; Ford P, Fitzpatrick K, Hannan D, King D; Mitchell O, Ramsden A, Shannon I, and Wiscombe H.
Mr Burroughs added: “These players are talented and hard-working, and the success we’ve enjoyed in qualifying for the regional finals has created a lot of interest within the hockey community. We’re now looking forward to welcoming players to the Collyer’s hockey academy programme from right across the region and even internationally next year!”