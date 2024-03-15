Collyer's men's hockey team miss out on English Nationals

Collyer’s men’s hockey narrowly missed out on qualifying for the England Hockey National Finals this week.
By Becky BournContributor
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The team conceded heart-breaking last-minute goals in defeats to Sevenoaks (0-1) and Seaford (1-2), having lost to Harveys (0-3).

Hockey Coach and Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs, said: “To play at this level is an achievement. On another day we would have qualified for the nationals, but we’re now totally inspired to build massively competitive sides for both the men’s and women’s teams next year. The building blocks are in place.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Collyer’s team comprised: Brooke-Webb O, Bubb H (C), Child A (GK), Donaldson W, Emberson M; Ford P, Fitzpatrick K, Hannan D, King D; Mitchell O, Ramsden A, Shannon I, and Wiscombe H.

Most Popular
Collyer’s men’s hockey team this week after narrowly missing out on the national finals. Picture: submittedCollyer’s men’s hockey team this week after narrowly missing out on the national finals. Picture: submitted
Collyer’s men’s hockey team this week after narrowly missing out on the national finals. Picture: submitted

Mr Burroughs added: “These players are talented and hard-working, and the success we’ve enjoyed in qualifying for the regional finals has created a lot of interest within the hockey community. We’re now looking forward to welcoming players to the Collyer’s hockey academy programme from right across the region and even internationally next year!”

Related topics:Seaford