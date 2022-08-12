Competition: Win tickets to Sky Bet Sunday Series at Sandown Park racecourse

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandown Park racecourse | Picture: Getty

The meeting will see the final instalment of this season's Sunday Series, with a late afternoon of top-class flat racing in store. Offering over £200,000 in prize money, the stellar seven race-card will see every race live in front of the ITV and Racing TV cameras.

There’s all to play for too in the race for Sky Bet Sunday Series bonus prizes. Keith Dalglish’s team lead the standings to claim a £10,000 bonus prize for stable staff based upon overall performances across the seven fixtures. Dalglish’s tally has been buoyed by the two successes of stayer Evaluation, who will claim a £100,000 bonus prize for connections if he is able to bag a third race in the series and is being aimed to run at this fixture.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is email [email protected] and tell is whose team lead the Sky Bet Sunday Series standings. The two lucky winners will be chosen at random from all entries received and win tickets for them and a friend to catch all the action live at Sandown Park next Sunday. It really is that simple!

Don’t worry if you’re not lucky enough to win on this occasion, as tickets are still available for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Sandown. Just click here to buy.

The raceday gate admission prices begin from £15. Children 18 years and under are admitted FREE at Sandown Park Racecourse when accompanied by a paying adult.

