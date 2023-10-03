Cottesmore golfers raise £700 for St Catherine’s Hospice

The Cottesmore Seniors recently held their annual ‘Invite to Ladies’ day which, this year, was held in memory of Hilary Bason who sadly passed away in March this year and who was a long-standing member Ladies Section.

Her husband, Bob Bason, a Seniors member, together with the Ladies section, agreed that this should be a charity event in aid of St Catherines’ Hospice and donations would be received from the players. Teams of 2 Seniors and 1 Lady played in a ‘best 2 of 3 stableford points per hole’ format.

There were 12 teams on the 18-hole Griffin course and 9 teams on the 9-hole Phoenix course. The winners and on-course prizes were provided by Bob Bason and Pete Hemsley. Donations for the charity amounted to just over £700 and many thanks go to all the players involved for their generosity.

The Griffin winners were: 1st Catherine Malins, Andrew Downs and Graham Sinclair (94 pts), 2nd Laura Johnson, Wes Lourens and Winston Dwyer (81 pts) on countback from Jill Lewis, Bob Dann and Trevor Harley (81 pts). Phoenix winners were 1st Susan Ford, Roger Birchmore and David Aston (47 pts) on countback from 2nd Sheila Aldridge, Noel Hallam and Terry Watson (47 pts) and 3rd Jayne Campbell, Hugh Masterson and Alex Morrison (47 pts).

Winners on the Griffin with Ladies Captain, Christine Knight (left) and Bob Bason (right)

On the Griffin, Carolyn Angus and Neil Richmond won their respective Straightest Drive competitions and Gerry Wyatt won the Ladies’ ‘nearest the pin’ on the 7th.

On the Phoenix Jan Hemsley and Pete Hemsley won the Straightest Drive and Susan Ford won the nearest the pin on the 5th hole.